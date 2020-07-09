ALGONAC — The St. Clair River, which drains Lake Huron and runs into Lake St. Clair, has always been something of a little brother to the Detroit River.
It’s a good walleye fishery, for sure, but it doesn’t have the notoriety of the Detroit River; you don’t see the boats with out-of-state registration numbers like you do on the Detroit River.
But for guys who fish them both, there are nearly as many who actually prefer the St. Clair River to the Detroit for a handful or reasons.
Take Gary Burch, for instance. He’s a big St. Clair River booster.
“I think it’s got just as good a walleye run as the Detroit River does,” said Burch, a 46-year-old drywall finisher who fishes them both. “A lot of people will tell you it’s just as good, but some people won’t. The Detroit River is really hot for a certain period of time, but so is the St. Clair River.
“I love jigging the St. Clair River better than I do the Detroit River,” he continued. “The water color is better and the clarity is way, way better than the Detroit River. And you don’t have to drive through the city to get to it.”
I met up with Burch twice this spring to fish the St. Clair River — first in early May and then again later in June. On our first trip, we started out jigging and in the 2.5 hours we spent doing so, we had a grand total of one bite; Burch had a hit but he failed to connect. So we switched gears.
Burch switched to trolling with nightcrawler harnesses, a technique that doesn’t usually get a lot of attention until the water warms up a bit. We spent about the same amount of time trolling as we did jigging, but we caught five keeper walleyes trolling, turning what had been shaping up to be a tough day into a successful mission.
Burch does things a little differently than most river trollers I’ve fished with, working downstream, instead of upstream and cross current, which is how most guys I’ve fished with do.
“Going upstream, it just seems like the harnesses get tangled a lot,” Burch explained. “I noticed some of the other guys were trolling downstream and they were catching them so I tried that and I started catching them, too.
“You troll from about 2.7 to 3 miles an hour, which is pretty fast for trolling nightcrawlers, but you’ve got to speed up to get your spinner to turn when you’re trolling downstream.”
When I met up with Burch the second time — when the water temperature was probably 20 or more degrees warmer than it was the first time we went — we skipped the jig fishing, even though that’s what the bulk of the anglers were doing, and went right for the trolling rods.
“I don’t know why that jig bite is sometimes slower than the crawler harness bite, but it is,” Burch said. “I think it might be just a matter of covering that much water more quickly.”
It happened a lot more quickly for us the second time. We hit fish on our first two trolls, covering about a half mile of water before we turned and ran back upriver. We had three in the boat quickly when disaster struck; we were trolling two rods apiece, one on a planer board and one off the stern with two-ounce bottom bouncers, when suddenly we hung up on something. We lost three of four bottom bouncers and didn’t have additional bottom bouncers to re-rig.
But there is a small tackle shop just upriver from where we were fishing and though it took a little while to find it, we were able to get back to fishing directly. The tackle debacle cost us about 45 minutes, but you wouldn’t have guessed it as we started pounding them immediately and we had out 12 keepers in the boat within three hours of our early morning start. It was excellent fishing.
And it will last all season, Burch said, though he tends to head down to Lake St. Clair when the weather gets hot.
“The first year I started fishing there, I got them at the end of July,” he said. “I remember going out there at three in the afternoon and I was done around 3:30. It holds perch, too, and that’s one of the reasons the walleye are there I think.”
Burch likes colorful spinner blades — “Blue, purple and orange have all been working really well this year,” he said — and he makes wide S turns when trolling.
“Turn the boat,” he said. “Don’t just go straight downriver. Stall those boards every once in a while.”
Burch said he prefers a two-hook harness when fishing crawlers.
“A lot of times I use a leech rig with one hook, but I prefer the crawler harness with two hooks. It seems I lose more fish when I’m using crawlers with a leech rig. But I prefer leeches on the inland lakes — it seems like a leech is one of the best baits in the world for any fish — that little black thing back there catches everything.”
Burch invited me to fish Lake St. Clair with him this summer and I intend to, but next year he said, he wants to get me on the St. Clair River early.
“I can’t wait to get into the St. Clair River in spring,” he said. “There’s not as much traffic as the Detroit River, which is slam packed. The St. Clair gets a little congested, too, but there are not nearly as many boats. The Detroit River is insane.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.