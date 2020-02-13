LA SALLE — After a night of full moon and a bright sun with no wind in the morning, Joe Robison was convinced the geese wouldn’t fly until the weather changed, probably sometime in the afternoon.
The weather man was calling for snow, around 2 p.m., and that’s when he expected things to happen.
“Late season, the geese can be finicky,” said Robison, the Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife biologist for southeastern Michigan and about as hard-core a waterfowl hunter as there is. “They’re often unpredictable; they can fly at 8 in the morning or at 5:30 p.m. The key is to watch the weather and try to set up to play the weather.”
So instead of heading out and setting up first thing, we went over to a hunt club where the geese are regular visitors. We had breakfast, hung out and watched. There were no birds flying. But shortly after noon, the sky started clouding up and though the weatherman had pushed the snow prediction back a couple of hours, Robison said it was time to go.
Five of us set up in the grass with a couple of A-frame blinds (side by side) on the edge of a cut bean field that Robison had last hunted a couple of weeks earlier.
In the intervening days, there’d been a full thaw, followed by four inches of snow; it was impossible to drive to where Robison wanted to be in the field —where he’d gotten them last time — but we spread about seven dozen decoys (mostly resting shells, but a couple of dozen of full bodies, too) out downwind of the blind where we could get and crossed out fingers.
Apparently we had luck on our side. We saw our first birds in the air (at a distance) at 2:15. Thirty minutes later another pair came in and locked up over the decoys. We killed them.
Fifteen minutes later, another pair came right in and we killed them. In another 15 minutes, a trio bit on our set. They bit the dust, too.
The late goose season is a benefit to sportsmen that the DNR created by building the local giant Canada goose population. Before that, migrating geese passed through Michigan in a few areas and in limited numbers.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was always concerned about overharvesting the migratory interior geese,” Robison explained. “Years ago we only had an 18-day goose season.
“The late goose season was added to target local giants because we could only have so many days in October and November to make sure we wouldn’t harvest too many interior geese. But Dr. David Luukkonen (a retired DNR research biologist) proved that we were harvesting 80 percent giants, so now get 107 days in each zone.
“These days we can pretty much hunt geese from Sept. 1 until now.”
Luukkonen proved that immature giants were migrating north, meaning that many of the birds that were killed earlier in the fall and being counted as interior geese, were simply returning giants. That gave the DNR the wiggle room to change the season structure significantly.
“There had been a lot of input from hunters who wanted the duck and goose seasons to overlap,” Robison said. “They wanted to hunt ducks and geese open at the same time.”
Michigan had previously held a 30-day season — usually beginning the Saturday closest to Jan. 1 — to target the giants with a five-bird daily bag.
Michigan had to give up the larger bag in order to have more days in October and November. Now the daily bag is three birds in all but the early season, which runs through September.
Most hunters accepted the tradeoff.
“For the most part people are happy,” Robison said. “Looking at migration timing and the way our waterfowl management areas are developing, I think we’re looking pretty good now.”
Extending the season beyond January has been a bonus as well.
“Both Ohio and Ontario have later seasons than we do,” Robison said. “They’re taking advantage of the February thaw and the reverse migration. We had a 55-degree day in February with south winds; we were watching flock after flock after flock coming back north to Michigan.”
At 4 p.m., we had our first big bunch of birds (10) come into our set. As they approached, four veered off, but six set their wings and drifted into shooting range, we killed four of them. A few minutes later the same thing happened but only two made it to shooting range and we killed one.
We talked about calling it at that — we had 12 on the ground — but Robison said we might as well stay as there was only about an hour and a half left. At 4:30, a four pack game into the decoys, we shot three, and we were done.
Robison said hunters enjoyed a pretty good late seasons this year.
“We had a ton of geese around throughout southeast Michigan, almost all the way to Flint,” he said. “The unfortunate part was Linwood froze early, geese moved out, and they never moved back in in good numbers.”
Overall, 2019-20 was a good goose season, Robison said.
“Everybody that I talked to said there were a lot of geese around the entire season, but some guys had to travel to hunt because of the flooding in the spring — a lot of crop fields didn’t get planted.
“But goose seasons are all good. Some are just better than others.”
