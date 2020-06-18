ST. CLAIR SHORES — When I met up with Kevin Long recently for a day’s bass fishing on Lake St. Clair, I was surprised by what I saw; Long was standing behind the center console of a 23-foot bay boat.
I’ve been fishing with Long for 20 years and it’s always been in a bass boat. Yet, here he was in the sort of boat I used to fish out of with the speckled trout and redfish guides on the Gulf of Mexico.
Long, 47, and a fishing guide for most of his adult life, made the switch about a year and a half ago and his thinking became clear as soon as we headed out on a fairly angry lake. The ride was smooth and, drum roll, please, dry, despite the two- to three-footers (though it calmed down as the day progressed).
“I feel more comfortable in my weather decisions,” Long said. “I fished out of bass boat for more than 20 years, but now I’m able to go places I wasn’t able to go before.”
Indeed, after our first stop produced only marginally, Long opted for a long run down the lake — a trip that would have been much less comfortable in a bass boat.
The water was stained and with limited visibility, so the captain decided we’d be best served drifting and dragging as opposed to casting.
“It’s a great way to cover water and if the fish are on or near the bottom, it’s the best way to keep your lure in the strike zone all the time,” he explained. “If you cast, a quarter of the time the bait’s going toward the bottom and a quarter of the time it’s coming up from the bottom.
“It’s great for beginners, too,” he continued. “It’s a good way for them to feel weight and then all of a sudden they know what the bite feels like. And you’re keeping the slack out of the line which makes it easier to hook them.”
We were drifting in 8- to 12 feet of water, not that far up the lake from the Detroit River. We started hitting smallmouths almost immediately.
“You can do it as shallow as six feet effectively and as deep as 40 feet,” Long said. “It works at all depths, but if you’re too shallow, you’re going over the fish before your bait gets there. When dragging on shallow, clear-water, your boat spooks them before you get to them.”
That was not an issue; not only was there only about a foot of visibility, we never got in very shallow.
We caught fish regularly, never rat-a-tat, but fairly well considering the water/weather conditions. Long said the lake is fishing very well right now.
“The lake is great shape,” he said. “We’re at or near all-time high levels. The water quality is great. The bait is great. And the fish are in good health.”
That was apparent. These were solid fish, heavy for their length and though they mostly ran around 2 ½ to 3 pounds, we had a couple that would scare four.
“The bass are as big as ever,” Long said. “We were getting a lot more big fish last year and this year than in the previous few years. A lot of big fish. You’ve got a better chance at a 5- or 6-pound fish than ever. In my opinion, we’ve got a couple of year-classes in that 5- or 6-pound range right now and it should last a while.”
We fished with tubes, swim baits, grubs, and even some drop-shot rigs. Everything caught fish.
Long rigs up with 20-pound braid on his main line.
“I like Power Pro but it doesn’t really matter, but if you go lighter than 20-pound, that braid is not very good around zebra mussels,” he said.
Long ties on a long leader — 18 to 20 feet — because “you can cut it back a lot without having to retie a leader,” he said. “I tie an Albright Special (a salt-water knot). It shoots through the guides very well. I prefer fluorocarbon leaders — 10 or 12-pound test for tubes or grubs, but I’ll often go down to 8-pound test for drop-shot rigs.”
We fished about five hours and boated a dozen and half smallmouths along with the usual rock bass and sheepshead. Long called it a slow day, which is something to think about; we had nearly four limits in a half-day trip. Do you know how many guides on some of America’s best-known bass lakes would love to those kind of slow days?
But my take away was how comfortable it was to fish out of the bay boat.
“I would not say this is a tournament boat — it may be a good tournament muskie boat, but it’s not a bass tournament boat, in terms of getting under bridges and things, but it’s got a nice large casting platform on the front and the rear and you can definitely get it shallow enough,” he said. “I can do anything I can do in my bass boat and I feel better taking three guys. Everyone has his own space — his casting space and his rod space.”
The only downside is it’s not as fast as a bass boat.
“It runs 50 miles an hour with a 300-horse motor,” Long said. “That’s plenty fast enough. I’m not in as much of a rush as when I was younger. Fifty’s a nice speed.”
