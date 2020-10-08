ST. CLAIR SHORES — Consistent weather is an angler’s friend and that’s part of what makes fishing seasonal transitions so tricky: The weather can change quickly and dramatically. So do the fish.
My appointed day with Art Ferguson arrived the morning after a significant cold front arrived and was accompanied by typical post-frontal conditions — high blue skies and a strong (and sometimes gusting) east wind.
Ferguson, who is a very good fisherman — good enough to have fished his way into four Bass Masters Classics — had planned to fish shallow weed beds on the lower end of the lake. But the weather dictated that we head into the channels on the upper end of the lake (where it’s easier to hide from the wind) and instead of throwing spinnerbaits in the shallows, we wound up drifting and dragging in 30 feet of water. Instead of fishing vertically, Ferguson directed me to cast the bait as far upstream as I could and leave the bail open for a while so it was well away from the boat.
“With bass fishing, they want it on the bottom,” said Ferguson, a 56, and a 30-year veteran bass guide. “They’re on the bottom, feeding on crayfish and gobies. If you’re vertical, every time you pull it, you pull it off the bottom.”
We were in a stretch with a fairly uniform zebra mussel bottom. Had we had to cope with a snaggy bottom, we would have had to fish more vertically, Ferguson said, to keep from hanging up.
“To me it’s mostly summertime fishing,” Ferguson said. “It’s a great second choice when the winds blowing on the lake and it works everywhere from Port Huron to the Detroit River, anywhere in the river. It’s pretty easy to catch on to; you just start doing it for an hour, you can figure it out.”
We caught three smallmouths on our first drift, two of them dinks, which Ferguson said he was pleased about as he hasn’t been catching many sub-legal bass (i.e. less than 14 inches) in the last few years and he was concerned about a potential hole in the population going forward.
“I’m glad to see them — this is the first year in years that I’ve seen so many small fish being caught, everywhere from 40 feet to two feet,” Ferguson said. “They’re everywhere, mixed in with the better fish. I think that’s a good thing for the future.”
Still, at the end of the drift, he decided to head elsewhere although we were catching ‘em.
“They aren’t the right fish,” he said. “They move in and out of areas, but the good thing is you’re covering a lot of water with this technique. And the next day — or even an hour later — it could be the right fish.”
The unusual element to Ferguson’s approach was we were fishing Ned rigs — small, nondescript soft plastics on mushroom-shaped jig heads — instead of tubes or curly tails that most use. We were using jigs from Ferguson’s company (Provider Tackle) that he started 15 years ago when he was dissatisfied with what he found on the market.
We did more of the same — drifted and dragged Ned Rigs on braided line and a fluorocarbon leader — for most of the morning and caught mostly smallmouths, though we did hit a pod of largemouths on one stretch with lots of weeds around it.
We caught about a dozen and a half bass, mostly keepers, but no giants. It was slow compared to what many have come to expect on Lake St. Clair in recent years. And that’s partially because of COVID; with the Canadian border closed, everyone is fishing the American side, which is well less than half the lake. And fishing pressure has skyrocketed with so many folks home from work.
“We used to have a lot of 50- to 80- fish days out here,” Ferguson said. “It doesn’t happen as often as it used to, but you’ve just got that many more people putting pressure on the fish. It’s still one of the best fisheries in the world, but in the early ‘90s, when the smallmouth population boomed and it wasn’t as well known, you could go out there and catch endless bass.
“Now, the lake’s got a lot of pressure on a lot of areas where guys might have been heading to Canada. Now it’s harder to get away from the boat traffic.”
Around noon, the wind settled enough that Ferguson thought we ought to poke our nose out into the lake. We fished for about an hour — me with a spinnerbait, Ferguson with a chatterbait — around weed beds in five to seven feet of water. We each caught one nice (three-pound-plus) smallmouth.
Between the weather and the border issue, we didn’t get a really good view of what’s going on at Lake St. Clair. This summer, for instance, it took 86 pounds (for four days) Bassmaster tournament. But that’s only part of the story; when the tournament cut the field to 10 anglers for the last day, there were six guys with 60 pounds or better — a four-pound or better average —who did not make the cut.
That doesn’t happen anywhere.
Ferguson’s been busy this summer, but he has some openings in late fall – he leaves Michigan around Thanksgiving and guides in Florida in the winter – if you’re interested. You can reach him at 586-531-2821.
