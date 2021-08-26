KALAMAZOO — Scott Markham warned me that the bite might be a little bit off because the dam that forms Morrow Lake on the Kalamazoo River was releasing less water than it takes to get the fish feeding.
“The fish pull back a little bit,” said Markham, 44, and a long-time Kalamazoo River bass fishing guide. “They really like the current to feed and the old adage is ‘the hotter the weather, the faster the current you fish.’ Lack of current is a negative factor in terms of fish feeding.”
Well, the first part of the equation was there; it was in the 90s. But the first place we stopped, there didn’t seem to be a whole lot of water moving.
It showed up in the fishing; we boated three fish in our first 30 minutes and, because we were fishing small soft-plastic baits and we missed a couple of bites, it didn’t seem as though the fish were being especially aggressive.
Markham moved us downstream to where there was some cold-water inflow. I launched a crankbait into the current and immediately had it taken away from me. I picked up a rod with a swim bait, cast it in there, and, bam, a solid hook up.
Turned out it was a pike — which we suspected after losing the crankbait —and a nice one, 36 to 38 inches we guessed. It made up for the slow start.
But it told Markham what he wanted to know — we were going to focus on areas with the best current we could find. So we headed upstream to the dam where there’s always some moving water.
We fished crankbaits and blades and a variety of soft plastics and we caught fish, but only about half as many as we usually do.
Markham said that’s been par for the course since last spring when a mistake by the dam operator during a drawdown allowed an estimated 400,000 cubic yards of silt to drift downstream.
“I’m getting fewer bites,” he said. “It feels like there are fewer high percentage areas and the habitat has changed for the worse. There are fewer areas where the smallmouth want to be — which is clean gravel — but it also seems like there fewer fish holding in those areas. There just seems to be fewer fish, fewer bites, and more dead water between bites.”
We fished down past a bank that has always been good to us in the past without touching a bass (though Markham caught a big bowfin, a fish that seems to thrive in mucky in low-oxygen water). We went through a long riffle that is usually good for a handful of fish and caught one little squeaker.
Several other usually productive areas were very, very less so.
And while we did catch a number of good bass, both largemouths and smallmouths, what are usually our most productive baits — tubes, grubs and Ned rigs — did very little for us. We caught most of our fish on crankbaits.
“I think they were reaction bites,” Markham said. “Maybe we just put out them out there where the fish were and they reacted, rather than them seeking out food and finding it.”
By the time we were done we’d boated about two dozen bass, which is pretty fair, though in years past we’d usually catch twice that many.
It was still an enjoyable trip as the waterway is heavily wooded and isolated from the otherwise urban environs. We saw an osprey take a fish. There were plentiful waterfowl (mostly mallards and Canada geese) and all manner of fishing birds (especially great blue and little green herons) and, at one point when a hatch of midges was coming off, the sky was filled with cedar waxwings that were tuned into the insects.
But the water was a murky mess and the scenery was interrupted by long stretches of mud flats that were once gravelly banks with reasonably clear water.
The lack of rainfall this spring was the culprit, Markham said, because the usual high water in spring tends to move the sediment downstream.
Still, Markham said, the fishing was better than last summer immediately after the silt catastrophe.
“It’s getting better,” he said. “I think that’s a natural progression of the sediment mobilizing and moving downstream and exposing the better habitat. How long it’ll take to clear out all that much depends on spring floods. It’s volume and velocity of water that pushes sediment.”
Markham said that we probably did a little better than he thought we would because of how we fished.
“We focused on some the heavier current areas — that’s what got us our bites,” he said. “There’s not a lot to be done about the mud. It’s just a matter of maximizing your time in the areas with the best habitat and throwing everything you’ve got at them.”
But Markham’s not very optimistic that the river will return to its old self anytime soon, barring a big flood.
“I think we’re looking at least a decade unless some mad-made remedies are applied,” he said. “In those areas go in there are physically remove that muck.”
Some 400,000 cubic yards? That’s going to take an expensive, herculean effort. We’ll see what happens.
You can reach Markham at 269-330-2958.
