KALAMAZOO — Scott Markham, with whom I’ve been fishing annually on the Kalamazoo River for almost two decades now, warned me right off that the fishing this year isn’t what it used to be.
“We’re still catching a respectable number of good-sized fish, but we’re not getting a lot of bites,” he said as we fished below Morrow Dam. “It’s pretty consistent, but with none of those no long flurries that we usually have. You’ve got to stay at it at your high-percentage spots, but the number of bites are elusive. We’re not catching all those little ankle biters that we always catch.”
Our trip, on a late summer evening, started out as always. We caught a fair number of bass — mostly smallmouths with a largemouth here and there — as well as a pike, a walleye and three very nice crappies at our first stop, the deepest hole on the stretch. But the bulk of our fish came on crankbaits; usually we catch them on mostly tubes or grubs or jigs on the bottom. And we weren’t getting that way because the rock substrate on the bottom has been largely covered up by mud.
“The energy company that owns the dam had to have an emergency draw down because one of the gates was broken,” explained Jay Wesley, the Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist who oversees the southern Lake Michigan basin. “They were drawing down in October or November and they couldn’t get it fixed in a timely matter, so the gate’s been out since.”
That wide-open gate has allowed about a zillion metric tons of silt to wash downstream. The DNR says it’s seeing sedimentation many miles downstream. There are large areas that once held fish that have turned into mud flats.
“They been issued a notice of violation by EGLE (The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) for sediment discharge and have been instructed to mitigate the problem,” Wesley said. “They were pretty slow in their response.”
So slow, that a second notice of violation was issued in mid-September, informing the energy company that operates the dam that the turbidity curtain installed above the dam failed to address the problem.
“The best thing would be to get the gate fixed so they can impound the water and basically stop the sediment from coming down,” Wesley said. “They tell us it should be done by late fall or early winter, but the damage is already done — they let all that sediment go in the spring and we see it all the way down to Plainwell, even Allegan. You can tell something is not right with the river.”
You sure can. The usually clear water looks like it was used to wash a billion ashtrays. And that’s had a big effect on the fishing.
“The big fish are still out there but they’re a little bit harder to find and harder to catch,” said Markham, an electrician who’s been running Jumpin’ Smallie Guide Service since I’ve known him. “They’ve got a smaller strike zone. There are not a lot of chasing fish — you’ve got to get it right in front of their face. You’ve got to be more focused and precise with your bait. It just makes the fishing more difficult and requires more diligence in how you present your bait.”
As we drifted downstream, we fished some banks that used to be good to us to no effect and Markham skipped places where we often had volleys of smallmouths because the fish just aren’t there any more.
“Anywhere there were slack water spots out of the main flow, that’s where the sediment accumulated,” Markham said. “Those are really important because they use those areas to spawn and they’re important spots because the fish can hang out in those slack water spots and work the seam, like behind a point or something, but now those places are all filled in. If we get enough hot days, you can get out and walk on it — it’s just high and dry.”
We mostly fished crankbaits; I fished a Ned rig — I tore them up on it last summer — to no avail, I imagine because I was just dragging it through mud.
The guess is all that siltation killed off a lot of last year’s production and it’s unlikely there was a successful spawn this year. Going forward, there will be a hole in the bass population. And there’s no telling what it did to the invertebrate population — buried the mussel beds, for instance — or the amphibians. It certainly caused millions of dollars of environmental damage.
“But it’s still worth being on the water,” Markham noted.
Indeed, we caught fish; we had 15 bass, so it wasn’t a bust. But it wasn’t what it was; ordinarily we’d catch around 40 in an evening.
There’s no doubt in my mind that the Kalamazoo River will recover. It’s resilient; it’s already recovered once from the worst inland oil spill in American history. But it will likely be years before it’s back to its old self.
Meanwhile, Markham will keep fishing it. He’ll be on it until it freezes and then be back as soon as it opens up.
“We’ve had too many sneaky warm days in December to put the boat away until after the first of the year,” he said. “And as soon as I can get the boat in, I’ll be out there. There are fish to be caught.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.