NOVI — Outdoor recreation can be challenging this time of year — especially this year with sketchy ice conditions across the state — but at least it’s show season.
If you can’t get outdoors, you can spend your time thinking about it and the plethora of boat and sports shows is a perfect place to do so.
I spent part of opening night of Outdoorama, one of my favorite sports show, watching the annual Big Buck Night event, which was being filmed for Michigan Out of Doors television. As usual, there was a procession of eye-popping bucks brought to the stage. But the best part was hearing the tales of the take, which ranged from just dumb luck to extraordinary.
The first buck brought to the stage — a nice, 130-inch 10-point — was taken by eight-year-old Molly Hoffman, who related her tale as matter-of-factly as if she was describing tying her shoes.
“A couple of does walked out with a buck behind them, I saw this one and decided to shoot it,” said the third-grader from Ida, who killed the buck during the youth hunt. When the buck ran off, “I thought I shot it in the gut, but it turned out I shot it right through the heart,” she said.
Tony Valko of Milford had a much more detailed story. On the opening morning of firearms season on public land in Tuscola County, Valko spotted the 156 6/8-inch 10-point following a doe, range-findered it, (at 209 yards) touched off his .450 Bushmaster, missed it, fired again, missed it again, then hit it low in the leg. He’d emptied his rifle, so he jammed a couple of more shells in — it was running toward him, he said, then fired twice more, killing it with his fifth shot, the 30-year-old account manager said.
Jack Lawson of Clinton brought two trophies to the stage, a 157-inch 10-point and a 130-inch 9-point that he shot two minutes apart. He killed the bigger one and was looking at it on the ground when he saw the second one step out from behind a tree. Lawson, 56, shot them with a shotgun at about 40 yards, he said.
Matt Vickers, a 54-year-old landscaper from Commerce Township said he passed up two other 10-point bucks, one he was preparing to shoot just moments before he saw the 162 7/8-inch 10-point. Vickers, who killed the 6 ½-year-old buck with a crossbow in Oakland County, said the antlers on the one he almost shot were “taller, but skinnier.”
Seventeen-year-old Joe Scheel, a senior at Milan High said he’d settled into his blind in Washtenaw County during muzzleloader season and was watching the opening sequence of Duck Dynasty on his phone when he spotted the 164-inch 11-point. “It was the first deer I’d seen all season,” he said. Better yet, it wasn’t his best buck ever, he said; he killed a bigger one in 2016.
Bill Wichman, a 77-year-old retiree, who lives in Ohio, killed a 167 4/8-inch 11-point on opening morning in Hillsdale County at 75 yards with a single shot H&R.
Tyler Schneider, a 16-year-old junior at Napoleon High, said, “I got buck fever for sure” when he spotted the 170-inch 11-point. He fired his .450 Bushmaster, watched the deer run off, and “had tantrum in my blind,” he said. “I thought I’d missed. He ran off uphill and never kicked. I’ve never had a buck do that before,” said Schneider, who said he’d killed six others.
Josh Kasbohm, a 30-year-old electrical engineer from Grass Lake, brought two bucks to the stage that he killed a week apart during bow season in Washtenaw County, the first, a 141-inch 11-point on Oct. 28. The second one came into his view following a doe; Kasbohm said he was within 35 yards and was letting the buck get closer when the doe bolted and the buck followed. “I thought I was the dumbest hunter ever,” he said. But an hour later the buck came back and Kasbohm arrowed the 174 2/8-inch 14 point at 60 yards.
Bruce Horn, 55, said he needed some luck to kill his 180-inch 14-point in Hillsdale County. He raised his crossbow to shoot, bumped it against a tree, the buck started to leave, Horn grunted, and the buck stopped. “I had to drop to my knees to get a shot,” Horn said. The buck ran about 35 yards and dropped and Horn said he sat watching the buck for 20 minutes with binoculars and said to himself, “Holy moly, he’s still growing.”’
Baron Bascom, a heavy equipment operator from Brooklyn, needed some luck, too. He was walking to his blind when he saw the 180 4/8-inch 14-point about 200 yards away, raised his.450 Bushmaster, and missed. So he leaned up against a tree, took a second shot, and killed the Jackson County brute.
Brad Everline, 36, of Reading, killed a 182 4/8-inch 14-point with crossbow in Branch County on Oct. 6, the first day he hunted.
The most unusual buck of the night was a 22-point in full velvet, killed by 40-year-old Joe Runci of Linden with a compound bow. He had the deer on his trail cam, always after dark, but on the night of Oct. 7, when he retrieved his camera, he saw the deer had been by at 7:10 p.m. He shot the buck, which grossed 195 1/8, the next night at 7:15.
The best of show was a 17-point, double drop-tine, Macomb County buck that netted 200 2/8 inches for 40-year-old Chris Frey. It was the day after Thanksgiving and Frey shot him through the heart at 125 yards with his muzzleloader. Frey didn’t get excited, “I just sat there and drank coffee,” he said. “It wasn’t until I walked up to it that I realized how good a buck it was.”
