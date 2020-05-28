HARBOR BEACH — Brandon Stanton set up in about 70 feet of water with six rods (three apiece) and they were all running spoons in the top half of the water column. I found that curious as the hot bite had been lake trout, typically targeted on bottom, but Stanton had something else in mind.
“We’ll get our lake trout,” he said. “There are some silver fish around — coho, kings and steelhead — and they’ve been coming higher in the water column so that’s what we’re fishing for.”
It didn’t take long before the first rod (with seven colors of lead-core line, figure about 35 feet down) went off. It was a laker; about 20 inches, which, to my way of thinking, is the size you want. Smaller lake trout not only carry a lot less of a contaminant load than the big, old ones, but they’re better on the grill, too.
Thirty minutes later, a downrigger rod (set at 32-feet) went off. It was a similar lake trout. Stanton gave me that look that said “See,” but I never doubted him. I’ve been fishing with him for a decade or so now, always for walleyes, and he always produces, but he’s been telling me for years that he really enjoys getting out of Saginaw Bay and chasing fish in the big lake. It’s how he grew up fishing with his grandpa — back when Lake Huron had a lot more salmon than it does now, he said — and he figured we’d be able to catch some salmon and maybe some ‘eyes, too.
But the fast start faded; it was nearly three hours later that we had our next hit, on a downrigger, and that fish got off. We fished about 15 more minutes and Stanton said it was time to make move. Because the surface was as smooth as Al Green, he said we were going to head out about 20 miles to the reef.
It was a half-hour run in Stanton’s 22-foot Skeeter with a 300 outboard, one he doesn’t usually make until mid-June, by which time the reef is loaded with fish of all sorts, he said, “but I can’t always get out there.” So we took advantage of the slick surface.
We trolled along the edge of the reef — still running out spoons up high — for a while when Stanton noticed on the graph a bunch of marks on the bottom. He lowered a rigger to the bottom and we immediately nailed a laker.
“If you see ‘em, you can catch ‘em,” he said. “I put it right on top of their noggins.
“I love being out here by myself and usually it takes longer to get out here and get back than it does to catch our fish. We get walleye out here all the time, but they’re always in the top 40 feet of the water column. We run a mixed bag trip — steelhead, coho, kings, walleyes and lakers — and we often have 30-fish trips. In the fall they’re all like that.”
We caught another laker on the bottom. Stanton was lamenting that he hadn’t brought any jigging rods; when he’s got lake trout stacked up, he likes to jig for them with four-ounce jigs or large spoons, he said. He gets a lot of call for the jigging trips, he said, but often it’s too rough to get out there and even when he can, he said, it’s often too rough to jig for them. But there are always fish there, all up and down the lake.
“This reef runs all the way from Port Huron to near Alpena,” he said. “It’s big. Vast. When someone wins a tournament and says they were at the reef, they could have been anywhere.”
We caught another laker in 180 feet of water with 250 feet of cable out on the rigger.
“I didn’t think I’d need 15-pound cannon balls today.”
That we didn’t hit any silver fish was disappointing, but Stanton theorized they weren’t there yet as the prey fish (mostly smelt) probably weren’t out there yet. (And while I really don’t know anything about it, I’ve caught plenty of smallmouth bass in Lake Huron chock full of smelt and I guarantee you they were a lot shallower than anything we’d fished this day.)
That’s’ when the seven-color lead-core rod went off. It was a coho. So there were some silver fish around after all.
Not too much after that we landed our sixth lake trout. Before we could clear the lines, we’d caught another. I guess I know why Stanton never doubted we’d get our lakers, eh?
Stanton said he’s caught plenty of lake trout so far this year and most of them have been the smaller ones that he prefers.
“We haven’t picked up anything huge,” he said. “No 20 pounders. And everything has come on spoons. The dodgers and flies and Spin-N-Glos aren’t working so far. I guess it’s just a little too early.”
Stanton said he plans on fishing the reef a lot this year.
“If I had a 25-mile-an-hour boat, I probably wouldn’t do it,” he said. “But if you want silver fish in the summer on Lake Huron, this is the place to be. There are lots of kings and Atlantics out here.”
Because of the uncertainty surrounding sheltering in place and social distancing, Stanton has a lot of open dates on his calendar this year. You can reach him at (989) 963-0215.
