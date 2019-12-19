ST. CHARLES — There is no doubt that the number of hunters is in decline, not just in Michigan, but across the country. As a result, natural resources management agencies as well as conservation groups, have invested in activities that are designed to retain hunters, recruit new ones, and reactivate those who have dropped out.
Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with several of its conservation partners, recently held the second of two such events this fall, a pheasant hunt at Shiawassee River State Game Area for beginning and lapsed pheasant hunters. Hosted by the Saginaw Field and Stream Club, which opened its shooting range and meeting facilities to the group for the morning, the program brought members of the state’s Pheasants Forever and National Wild Turkey Federation chapters together with the Michigan Pheasant Hunting Initiative for a day afield.
Attendees — roughly evenly divided between youths and adults — were given an opportunity to shoot clay pigeons and learn about the biology of pheasants and the history of pheasant hunting and get a thorough lesson in safety before lunch, followed by a couple of hours of chasing pen-raised birds around the game area’s grasslands. Groups of hunters were assigned to a hunt leader and a (or in some cases, two) dog handler for the event.
I wound up joining up with Al Stewart, the DNR’s upland game bird specialist, and his son Chris, who brought his English setter, for the hunt. The Stewarts mentored two sets of brothers — 12- and 13-year-old brothers Ryan and Will Daniels, as well as Chris Collins, 30, and his 24-year-old brother DeMarcus — for their first pheasant hunts. Long story short, all four had the opportunity to shoot birds over Chris Stewart’s setter Brigh. And all four said they had a big time.
“That was,” said the elder Collins, a program manager for a nonprofit in Flint, who paused momentarily to find the right word after shooting a pair of birds, “energizing. That was pretty exciting. Awesome.”
The younger Collins, a hospital worker, was similarly impressed: “It was actually a great experience.”
Before long the pair was negotiating which one of them would get a dog and where it would live.
Similarly impressed was Dave Daniels, who signed up his seventh and eighth graders for the event as soon a she heard about it and accompanied the boys afield, but didn’t carry a gun.
“I think it was awesome,” said Daniels, 54. “These guys are volunteering their time, getting the young guys involved and they’re having some success.
“When I was these boys’ age I was coming home from school, going out back, and shooting.”
That’s happening decreasingly these days as Michigan has become more urbanized and pheasants have disappeared from much of the landscape. It takes more effort to find and hunt pheasants now than it did decades ago. But the volunteers made it happen.
Mike Papiez, a dog breeder and trainer, and a board member of the Michigan Pheasant Hunter Initiative, the group that persuaded the Legislature to put up the funds for a two-year pilot program that is releasing pen-raised birds at a dozen state game areas across southern Michigan, was participating in his second event. He was on hand for the first one at Allegan State Game Area earlier this season and said the program is doing exactly what is designed for: getting hunters back afield for chase pheasants.
“It was great,” Papiez said. “Everybody had a great time. There was plenty of action and it was a true hunting experience. We had everything — new hunters and reactivated hunters who haven’t hunted in decades.”
The Stewarts’ crew hunted a field several hundred yards away from another group that was led by Steve Sharp, an employee of the National Wild Turkey Federation who works closely with the DNR on recruitment and retention events. The two parties approached the hunt differently.
Sharp, who had five hunters and two dog handlers, lined the participants up in a row and marched across the field, the way many of remember pheasant hunting in years gone by. Stewart, had his charges load up two at a time and asked the others to lag back when Brigh went on point and brought his shooters up on either side of the dog while Chris stepped up to flush the bird. All four of Stewarts’ hunters had the opportunity to shoot at several birds and all managed to add at least one pheasant to the game bag.
“We had a wonderful hunt,” said Sharp, who also participated in the Allegan event. “We got seven birds. Everybody got a bunch of shooting. It was a neat event, for sure.”
Stewart said the DNR has been holding these events for several years and will likely continue in the future. In the meantime, the DNR has also held squirrel and rabbit hunting events for youngsters at other state game areas with the same basic format: Volunteers bring their dogs, they have a breakfast at a sportsmen’s club, and they disperse to hunt, then meet up afterwards for lunch.
No one is under the illusion that these events will stop the decline of hunter numbers anytime soon; as the boomer generation ages out, there are fewer newcomers taking their place. But if these programs slow the decline, they can help maintain a tradition that allows the DNR to continue to manage wildlife — not just for hunters, but for everyone else, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.