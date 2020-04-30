BAY CITY – Just a little more than 12 hours before walleye season opened last Saturday, having already resigned myself to missing my first opening day in 20-odd years, I was considering my options for trout fishing instead, when the governor lifted the ban on motorized boats.
But when I called my buddy Greg Sochocki, with whom I’ve opened the season for a couple of decades now, he told me he couldn’t go in the morning as he hadn’t lined up anyone to work at his bakery.
He suggested I call his son, Jamie. I did. We arranged to meet at the ramp at the mouth of the Saginaw River. When I arrived at 5:30, young Sochocki had already been fishing for about an hour and had five ‘eyes in the live well.
I’ve been fishing with Jamie, 31 now, since he was knee-high. I remember one day, when Greg and I had spent the morning fishing the Saginaw River in late fall — a miserable, cold, rainy day — without much success, when we had to leave to pick up Jamie from school. We told him fishing was bleak; he wouldn’t hear it and shamed us into going back out. Turned out the fish turned on and we had a good afternoon.
Jamie has turned into an excellent angler and when we went back out, he showed me something a little different; instead of slipping downstream with the current and jigging, young Sochocki was catching them with bass fishing techniques, flipping his jig and trailer up against break walls and dock pilings. Within a few minutes he put two more in the boat, explaining that he’d found these fish years ago while bass fishing, that he caught a half dozen walleyes almost every time he went that time of year.
He entered a walleye tournament, did the same thing, finished second, and has been opening walleye season doing the same thing ever since.
“I just prefer it to vertical jigging,” he said. “And I don’t like crowds. I’ve got these fish all to myself. Nobody else is doing this.”
Over the course of the next four hours, Sochocki put a handful of additional ‘eyes in the boat as well as a handful of bass, both largemouths and smallmouths, and one gigantic carp. All I could manage was sheepshead.
Jamie’s dad called and said he’d be ready to go soon. I left. (Jamie went bass fishing.) I met up with Greg at the main Saginaw River launch, we motored up to the Tittabawassee River and, about a half mile from where we planned to fish, and we started trolling Rapalas slowly upstream. We never had a touch while we watched practically every other boat catch fish.
When we got to where we were going, we slowly slipped downstream casting. Sochocki caught three on a jig head with an underspin (like a Road Runner) trailing an articulated, soft-plastic swim bait tail. I caught one on a small Pointer (floating/diving minnow) when we ran into one of Sochocki’s buddies. He told us he’d been both casting and trolling and was killing them on small Flicker Shads, which neither of us had with us. He loaned us a couple of his.
I immediately swapped out the Pointer with a fire tiger Flicker Shad and caught two — and a dandy smallmouth — in the next five minutes. So Sochocki tied one on, we trolled back upstream with them, and we caught four more.
We’d gone from striking out to catching a limit in an hour. Go figure.
Over the course of the next hour and 15 minutes we caught three more casting. Then in a 30-minute period, trolling back upstream, we caught seven more.
Flicker Shads were the ticket.
After another 30-minute drought, we caught three more in a 15-minute period trolling and called it at 4 p.m. having put 23 walleyes — all better than 15 inches — into the boat.
“This is the best opening day we’ve had in years,” Sochocki said, “and I had to work.”
It was unusual in a number of ways. We didn’t get started until about the time that the bite usually tapers off, though there was a lot less traffic on the river than on a typical opener.
We covered a lot less water than usual — all of our fish came from roughly a half mile stretch of river — and something that had produced for us in the past, trolling with Rapalas, just flat didn’t.
And we never bothered to jig — the first time in close to 30 years of doing this that we didn’t — though we have done a lot more casting in recent years and have generally gotten our fish. (If I remember last year correctly, we didn’t start jigging until we’d hit a long lull and we finished our limits that way.)
Fishing conditions were excellent; the water was about as clear as I’ve ever seen it on the Tib and not too high. The water temperature was 50 degrees — cool enough that all the fish hadn’t sprinted for the bay yet — and the weather was comfortable enough until the north wind got up in late afternoon.
As for the lull-and-volley scenario, not unusual but more pronounced than most years, well, had we hit pods of fish that were on the move or were they simply turning on and off over the course of the day?
That’s one of the things about fishing that you just can’t quite explain.
