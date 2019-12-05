BATH — Elvis, my young English setter, was on point, a few feet from the edge of a tall switch grass field.
I looked down and could see the bird’s back — gosh, but pheasants are gorgeous birds — his head buried in the tall grass. I stepped in front of where his head was, he burst into the air, and I swung and dumped him. He went down hard.
I stepped to where the bird landed and found only feathers. Elvis, who is still figuring out what to do after the shot, was searching frantically; I saw him lunge and he came up with a mouthful of feathers. My partner, Bill Parker, editor of Michigan Outdoor News, brought Brady, his aging German shorthair over to help. Brady found the bird, but it was trying to run and when I grabbed it by the hind quarters I came up with a fistful of tail feathers. But between the dogs and Parker and me, we cornered it and I grabbed it, still alive, a situation I quickly remedied.
Ten minutes later, Elvis was pointing again and when I stepped in the grass, the bird took off running and Elvis took off after it and it went airborne and I shot it. In 10 minutes, we had two pheasants down.
Now, lest you think it was as easy as all that, we were more than two hours into our hunt when this occurred. During the previous period, hunting in some of the prettiest grass this side of pre-settlement Kansas, we’d put up one bird that got up about 60 yards in front of us, well ahead of our dogs.
We were hunting at Rose Lake State Game area, one of the dozen places where pheasants are being released this season as part of the Michigan Pheasant Hunting Initiative.
The MPHI — with a motto of “Bringing Michigan Pheasant Hunters Back in the Fields” — is largely the work of Ken Dalton, a sportsman who calls himself “Mr. Pheasident.” He drummed up support for the idea, based on the fact that plenty of other states saw fit to release birds for hunters. He eventually convinced the Legislature to put up some money for a two-year pilot program.
It is a hit.
It was the second morning of post-deer season bird hunting season — pheasant hunting (as well as grouse hunting) is closed during the 16-day firearms deer season — a Monday morning. And we were one of at least a half dozen parties (maybe more) on the area chasing ringnecks.
Truth is, it was the fourth time I visited Rose Lake this bird season and they were the third and fourth pheasants I’d shot. On my first trip, the first Saturday of pheasant season (which opened on a Sunday this year) I met up and hunted with a fellow, about half my age, who was making his fourth trip of the season there. He said he’d shot at least one bird every time he’d been. We had a great time.
The next day I went to a different area and killed my two birds.
Dalton’s initiative met with a lot of resistance, mostly from those who believe investing in habitat is the only way to bring back pheasant hunting. And while I do not disagree that is the long-term answer, we are likely to lose a generation of pheasant hunters in the interim. What we have left of good pheasant habitat is a pittance compared to what it will take to have sustainable, long-term pheasant hunting in Michigan.
Among Dalton’s plans is requiring a $25 pheasant “stamp” to fund the program. There is some resistance to this idea — some guys who manage their habitat for pheasants and enjoy good hunting want to know what they get out of it. They have a point.
But the law — it is up to the Legislature, not the Department of Natural Resources to set license fees — could simply require those hunters who participate at the release sites to have the $25 pheasant endorsement and that should satisfy those private-land hunters who oppose it.
Would I pay the $25 fee? Are you kidding? I’d gladly pay $100 — which is roughly the cost of one day at a shooting preserve — to sustain the program. And just about everyone I know who has a bird dog says they would, too. If you don’t want to pay it, you don’t have to go. This is exactly what user fees are for.
I would urge the Legislature to pass the program immediately and require the pheasant stamp next year, with the license money earmarked for the following year’s pheasant releases. That way, the DNR would know what it has to work with and could expand the program to meet demand.
The demand is there. Joe Robison, who is the wildlife biologist for southeast Michigan, told me, point blank, “I’ve never seen that many people at a state game area.”
And it gets better. Russ Mason, the recently deposed chief of the DNR’s Wildlife Division, told me of one of his experiences at Rose Lake this fall: “I saw a young woman, 25 to 30 years old, out there with her dog, hunting alone. It is the first time I’ve ever seen that anywhere.”
This is a terrific recruitment and retention tool that is revitalizing a long-standing tradition that is in danger of evaporating in Michigan.
I only hope the Legislature, the DNR, and the state’s bird hunters see it that way, too.
This program is a winner.
