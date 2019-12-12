ASHLEY — Every day that Jim Zimmerman gets to take his coon hound, Thunder, out for a night in the woods is a bonus.
Almost-10-years old, Thunder has cancer.
“I took him to the vet in September and the doctor told me he had three weeks to three months, depending on when it got into his vital organs,” Zimmerman said. “He’s made three months already.”
We were hunting in what most coon hunters would consider optimal countryside: a mature woodlot, bordering a corn field, with a drainage ditch running down one side and river on the far edge. It had everything raccoons seem to love.
It took maybe 10 minutes before Thunder struck scent. We could hear him barking, maybe 100 yards ahead of us in the corn field, and in short order, Thunder was bawling consistently.
“He’s got him,” Zimmerman said. “Let’s go.”
We went to where we heard the commotion and there was Thunder, barking on an oak tree, practically trying to climb it. Zimmerman turned on his headlamp and looked up in the tree. There it was. He backed up, found a small tree to lean against, slid a shell into his .22, aimed and fired. The coon dropped to the ground. Thunder grabbed it and started shaking it. Zimmerman told him to give it up, which he did, and Thunder took off.
Not 10 minutes later he was barking again.
This time, however, Thunder seemed a little confused about where the coon was. Zimmerman showed me why: There was a leaning tree that the coon had run up — you could see its tracks in the melting snow on the trunk — and it intersected with several standing trees. Finally, Thunder settled on a tree. Zimmerman spotted the coon and shot it.
Zimmerman, 68, has been hunting coons for 50 years, He’s had a lots of dogs — mostly treeing walkers, but he did have a black and tan about 30 years ago, he said — and Thunder has been the best of the bunch.
“I wouldn’t take all the rest of them for him,” Zimmerman said, “He’s a 10. And compared to him, I’d say the others were barely a 3. He started early — he was treeing coon early — but two or three years into it was when he really came on strong.
“He’s a good strike dog, a hard tree dog, he has a big mouth — you can hear that dog no matter what kind of conditions you’re in — and he handles easily,” Zimmerman said. “He’s everything I want in a coon dog.”
Zimmerman got Thunder when he was 6 weeks old, a sickly pup that the original owner thought was probably going to die. Zimmerman got him to the vet and has been tickled about it ever since.
Not 10 minutes later, he’s at it again. Zimmerman shot his third coon of the evening, which is good because he thinks the raccoon population is a little thin this year.
“I heard the same from a buddy who hunts about 10 miles from here and I’ve talked to few farmers who said they haven’t seen as much damage in their cornfields as they usually do,” Zimmerman explained. “And guys have told me that they’ve seen coon wandering around during the day and they looked sick — you could walk right up to them.”
Zimmerman thinks it could be distemper.
“Anytime you get too many animals, Mother Nature has a way of taking care of it,” he said.
We walked along the edge of the woodlot until we heard Thunder carrying on again. We worked our way through a wet patch to large oak where Thunder was treeing. Zimmerman walked around the perimeter without spotting the coon, then noticed a hole in the trunk. Must have denned, he said.
“Come on, Thunder,” he said. “We can’t get him.”
Thunder, almost reluctantly, followed Zimmerman back out of the woodlot, until he hit another scent, then took off. We worked our way to a large shagbark hickory. There was coon, just his head emerged from a hole in the tree.
“It’s almost like he’s teasing us,” Zimmerman said,
There was no point in shooting it; it probably wouldn’t have fallen “and it doesn’t do the dog any good, either.”
That’s why Zimmerman loves coon hunting; the dogs love it.
Coon hunting may not be a dying sport, but it’s not nearly as popular as it once was. Even though “we’ve got more coon than we had in ‘70s, and ‘80s,” Zimmerman said, there are a lot fewer guys hunting them now. Part of it is the pelts aren’t bringing what they once did; ever since wearing fur became politically incorrect, prices have fallen.
But fur prices have never been a motivating factor for Zimmerman. He just loves the game.
We worked our way back to the truck. We’d been out maybe 90 minutes, had treed at least four, maybe five coons. It was a pretty fair night. And Zimmerman thought Thunder had had enough.
“I’m not pushing his as hard as I used to,” Zimmerman said.
Still, on any given night, if Zimmerman leaves the door open on the dog crate in the back of his truck, Thunder is apt to be in it when he goes out to the garage. He wants to go.
Zimmerman thinks Thunder will likely be his last hound. He has a few reasons, but the biggest one is letting Thunder go.
“To tell you truth,” he said, “I just don’t want to go through it again.”
