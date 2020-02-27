IONIA — We were no more than 25 yards into the old apple orchard when Sadie — who was still well behind us — let out a bawl.
She immediately darted into the adjoining grass field and both Pepper and Lucy doubled back and were right on her tail.
“Sadie will start 90 percent of the rabbits we run,” said Bill Bird, who owns two of the three beagles we had out. “She runs a cold track. If a rabbit was out there the night before, she’ll track him.”
We positioned ourselves along the edge of the orchard to get a shot when the dogs ran the rabbit past us. They did, but none of us had a good shot.
The rabbit made a long circle with the dogs on its heels. Eventually, it made it past us back into the grass. And they were still on it when another rabbit bounded out of the grass and covered about 40 yards on a dead run past Wally Ingvartsen and his grandson, 6-year-old Wyatt Thomas. I heard the .22 crack. The rabbit fell.
I walked over to get a photo. Both Ingvartsen and his grandson, who was carrying a pellet gun, had shot at the rabbit.
“I shooted it,” the lad said. Ingvartsen smiled.
Ingvartsen and Bird, both lifelong rabbit hunters, have been chasing them together for years. Ingvartsen started taking his grandson with them this year.
“I don’t rabbit hunt as much as I used to,” Ingvartsen said, “because I’ve gotten into ice fishing, but I’ve never not had a beagle since I was a kid. We always had a rabbit dog. It’s a long season so there’s a lot of good time you can spend with your dog.
“Now I’ve got grandkids, so I’m ever more excited about it.”
Ingvartsen said he thinks taking a youngster rabbit hunting with a pellet gun is a good way to break kids into the hunting fraternity, because it teaches them how to carry a firearm safely.
It’s the way a lot of folks my age broke into hunting, back when there were almost no deer in southern Michigan and rabbit hunting was far more popular.
According to the Department of Natural Resources’ most recent small game survey, some 62,526 people hunted rabbits in Michigan in 2017. That compares to more than 400,000 in the mid-1970s.
Eventually, our original cottontail went into a hole or otherwise gave the dogs the slip. So we moved along until we came to a big brush pile and the dogs ferreted out another with Sadie leading the charge.
“Sadie is a good brush-pile dog,” said Bird, 75. “If there’s a rabbit in it and it isn’t in a hole, she’s going to find ‘em. She gets right into the brush — you can’t hardly keep her out of the brush piles — and she’ll go through the briar patches, too. She gets cut up and beat up, but she finds them.”
The dogs ran the rabbit to the far end of the orchard. About 10 minutes later, I caught a glimpse of it running back towards us, well ahead of the dogs. The critter crossed an open lane. I rolled it over with my 20 gauge.
An hour into it, we had two, which, frankly, was better than I thought we’d do. It was cold and windy and it hadn’t snowed after a week of warm weather.
There was hard crust on the snow; scenting conditions were hardly ideal. But neither Bird, nor Ingvartsen, cares much about killing rabbits. They just want to run their dogs.
“We shoot a few rabbits but not a lot,” Bird said. “I really like to eat rabbits, but I don’t want to bring home limits. Just a few rabbits a few times a year is great.”
Bird hunts with a .22 “because I don’t want to bring a lot of them home,” he said. “It’s fun to shoot at a running rabbit and if you’ve got one running full speed and you tip him over, that’s fun.
“I’m not as good a shot as I used to be,” he continued. “I used to use iron sights, but I can’t see the sights well enough to use them anymore. With open sights, you can see them through the brush, but when you pull a scope up — even a zero-power scope, like I use — you see more brush than you do rabbits. Old eyes I guess.”
Young Thomas got cold so we took him home and went to the nearby state recreation area to finish up. We ran a couple of rabbits over a two-hour period.
Bird killed one, which, to his mind, is plenty.
On a good day, Bird and Ingvartsen will run a half dozen rabbits, get shots at half of them, and kill half the rabbits they shoot at. They did better years ago.
“There aren’t any hot spots that I know about any more,” he said. “There are still rabbits, but they’re scattered. You’ve got to hunt for them. There are so many predators around — hawks and owls and coyotes — that there aren’t that many rabbits any more.”
But that doesn’t stop him from going a couple of times a week.
“One thing I like about rabbit hunting is just the exercise,” Bird said. “Going up and down those hills and trudging through the snow is good for a guy my age. It keeps me going.”
