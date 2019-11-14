ST. CHARLES — A pair of diving ducks — I didn’t really get a good enough look at them to ID them — came screaming in low, right over the decoys.
Brandon Bakos shot the leader.
I shot the follower.
Bakos waded out from our hide in the tall sorghum and picked them up. They were a pair of hen redheads.
That was a bonus. Probably 80 percent —maybe more — of the ducks killed at Shiawassee River State Game Area are mallards and when you do get “oddballs,” as a lot of the local guys call everything but mallards here, they are typically other puddle ducks. Diving ducks are as unusual as Detroit Lions victories.
But it was a bonus in another way, too; it was mid-afternoon, but it was the first time (we’d started at 1 p.m.) we had more than one bird come in over the decoys. We’d already killed four birds — three drake mallards and a Canada goose — and all four had come in as singles.
I was hunting in one of the flooded corn zones with Brandon and his father John, with whom I’ve been hunting here for more than 20 years now. We had a good draw; hunters here choose their hunting zones by way of a daily lottery and we’d drawn sixth out of 27 parties. We got the zone John wanted.
But we had every reason to assume we’d do we’ll as it was almost perfect day for duck hunting: 38 degrees and raining. (Which kind of sounds like a good title for an album of sad country songs, doesn’t it?) The wind was building, too, and John had chosen the field we hunted because of the wind direction and because he’d come out to the area that morning and listened for shooting. There was a lot of shooting in that field.
Shiawassee is one of seven managed waterfowl hunt areas in southern Michigan — the Department of Natural Resources calls them “Wetland Wonders” — and it’s my personal favorite, though hunting can be very good at all of them. I’ve hunted at six of them over the years (all but Muskegon Waste Water, which is a goose hunting area) and had good hunts at all.
As the afternoon progressed, the pattern (singles coming in) continued until we had a large flight of Canadas come our way. They swung wide, but three of them peeled off the flock for a closer look and we each dropped one.
“Shiawassee has had an excellent year so far,” said the senior Bakos. “We’ve had a lot of rain and a lot of bad weather patterns so we haven’t had a lot of hunters out here during the week, so there’s a lot of places to go. If you’re out there mid-week, it doesn’t matter if you are first in the draw or last in the draw, there’s always a quality spot to hunt.
“We’ve had a lot of Canada geese come through, more than any of the other managed areas, and this year has been a banner year, a lot better than last year. This year, because of the late planting, there’s hardly any corn cut outside the area so far, and I think that’s helping keep the geese feeding in Shiawassee.”
That Shiawassee has good flooded corn this year is sort of surprising as getting the corn planted this spring — when it rained nearly every day — was a challenge across southern Michigan. Fact is, the sharecroppers at Shiawassee gave up. But the local support group, Shiawassee Flats Citizens and Hunters Association, didn’t want to give up and Leo Gross, a farmer and a fixture at the draws during the waterfowl hunting season, volunteered to plant it. Some of the other guys erected scarecrows and other barriers to help keep the deer from mowing it down.
“Our corn did fantastic,” John said. “Without Leo Gross we wouldn’t have had any corn this year.”
Three cheers for Gross, who did it on his own time and dime.
“This place is my heart and soul,” he said, matter-of-factly.
But John Bakos has praise for the DNR, too, this season.
“The DNR set it up really well this year,” he said. “Our small grains (sorghum, Japanese millet and buckwheat) are real good this year.”
Of all the things the DNR does, I would put running its managed waterfowl hunt areas at the top of what it does best. Michigan waterfowl hunters have access to the kind of hunts that are often available only to hunters who join private clubs that cost five figures to join and four figures a year for dues. Flooded corn, enhanced marshes, flooded timber — all sorts of opportunities are available and all you have to do is purchase a waterfowl license ($12) and show up for a the drawing.
That doesn’t mean it’ll be easy. It takes a while to learn the lay of the land and some of the hunt zones take a lot of work to get into them.
John Bakos, for instance, gets up early every morning even though he mostly hunts in afternoons.
“I go to a parking lot and listen, and “And playing the wind is 90 percent of it,” he said. “We’ve been killing quite a few birds, day in and day out.”
We wound up with eight drake mallards, the aforementioned redheads, and six Canada geese.
I’d say that’s “quite a few birds,” wouldn’t you?
