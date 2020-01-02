MONROE — Given how this winter season started — with single-digit temperatures and lots of snow in early November — who’d have guessed we’d get more than a week of March weather at Christmas?
A month ago I’d have figured we’d all be fishing on the ice statewide, not in a boat on Lake Erie in late December. And though we had to break ice to get out of the harbor at Sterling State Park, here we were, bouncing around on Brest Bay, setting lines. And before Mick Broughton could get our third rod going, he saw the in-line planer board heading north while we were going south.
“There’s a fish,” he said.
I grabbed the rod and started cranking. It felt like a good one; I was just hoping it wasn’t a sheepshead. But it was a walleye and a good one. Maybe six pounds. Talk about a fast start.
Unfortunately that was it. We stayed in the same area for an hour and never had another touch.
“This is always a good spot for big fish in April,” explained Broughton, a veteran charter boat skipper who fishes from Saginaw Bay to Lake Erie. “The fish move in here in the fall and some fish will stop here and stay awhile and some of them will keep going right into the Detroit River.”
Broughton, who has had excellent success on Lake St. Clair this season — as have many — said it’s the opportunity to catch big fish that bring him to Lake Erie.
“Your get your bigger fish this time of year at Erie and those fish are usually here,” he said. “It all depends on whether or not you can get out here; a lot of times you just can’t get out because of the ice. Weather permitting, I’m coming here. Lake St. Clair is just as good for three- to five-pound fish, but your big fish are in Erie.”
We moved out of Brest Bay and into deeper water. There were a surprising number of boats on the water, given the calendar, and all were doing the same thing, slowly trolling downwind. We were running right around 1.5 miles an hour.
Broughton set seven lines, running them all at different distances behind the planer boards — 60, 70, and 80 feet back on one side of the boat, 55, 65, 75 and 85 on the other.
“That’s how you develop a pattern,” Broughton said. “You’ve got to find them first. You can have somebody else tell you what they’re doing, but it’s hard to duplicate what somebody else is doing exactly. The speed of the boat, the size of the boat, everything is different. You’ve got to figure out what’s working for you.”
We were running all big-lipped Bandits, which have become something of the standard minnow baits here on Erie over the last couple of years. Broughton said he likes them because they’re large-profile bait and they have a loud rattle.
“We probably could catch them on Deep Husky Jerks or other things,” he said, “but it’s just a good bait this time of year.”
Broughton runs his highest lines — the lures that are closest to the planer boards — the furthest out from the boat.
“A lot of time the bigger fish are higher in the water column and they might spook from the boat,” he explained.
We trolled for an hour in 22 to 24 feet of water, picked up and moved, then hit a fish almost immediately. But the next 30 minutes failed to produce and it was beginning to look like a slow day. But when he moved again, we hit a fish right away. So our next troll, we went farther back from where we hit that one fish and suddenly, we were on fire. He hit two fish on that pass and then four on the next including a triple. Hanna, Broughton’s 12-year-old daughter was doing most of the reeling, but when we hit our triple, his wife Christine and I had to handle the rods, too.
They were all good fish; the smallest was about three pounds and the bulk of them were in the five- and six-pound range.
“It was just finding an active pod of fish,” he said.
We were using mostly custom-painted baits by Dave Domka, who owns a bait shop in Luna Pier (Domka Outdoors) and has a reputation around Lake Erie for producing baits that produce.
“Some days it makes a lot of difference,” Broughton said.
We’d been out for about four and half hours with high winds the whole time when Broughton suggested we make one more pass. We set all of our lines 70 feet back — which had been our most productive presentation — and we caught one more. We had 10, not bad for post-Christmas open-water angling.
Broughton said he’s not done yet, either.
“I know we’ve got some bad winds coming in the next couple of days, but if the weather holds, maybe we can give St. Clair a try next week,” he said. “We’ll fish as long as we can get out.”
Broughton, who runs Dead Eye Sport Fishing Charters, is already accepting bookings for the spring on the Detroit and St. Clair Rivers. And as soon as the ice breaks up in spring, he’ll be back at St. Clair and Erie. You can reach him at (586) 713-6787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.