SEBAWAING — If you could pick a place that exemplified bass fishing back in the day — back before zebra mussels cleared up the water and sonar units with maps and GPS functions changed everything — this would be it. We were in a bay with maybe 4 feet of water in it, but every inch of it looked bassy — cattails and pencil reeds, lily pads and pepper grass, arrowheads — and that’s just what you could see. There was plenty of submergent vegetation, too.
So what do you fish? Well, all of it, until you start figuring it out. And that’s what we did, just covered water.
It started slowly. I was fishing with my buddy Greg Sochocki and his nephew’s son Ty, also a Sochocki. (Sochocki, Sochocki and Gwizdz. Sounds like a law firm from Gdansk, eh?) I drew the first strike on a buzzbait and it sounded like a cinder block hitting the surface, but the fish missed it. Ty threw a frog in the same spot and it was déjà vu all over again: a splash, a boil the size of a number three washtub, and nothing to show for it.
We missed our first six strikes –- obviously they didn’t want it quite badly enough –- until Greg found one that got ahold of his frog and he hauled a nice largemouth aboard. But it was a while before we got another.
“There’s 400 acres of water in here and it’s just a matter of time until we find that one acre where they’re stacked up,” Greg said.
He was right. Eventually we started hitting fish at a fair clip, but we did most of our damage on baits that were a little slower moving and subsurface –- spinnerbaits and swim jigs.
This is how Greg and I fished on the bay when we first started hanging out almost 30 years ago, throwing spinnerbaits into the thick stuff and holding on. Classic largemouth bass fishing.
We’ve returned to that pattern for the last couple of summers after a couple of decades of mostly concentrating on smallmouths in open water. The water level on Saginaw Bay fell throughout the ‘90s and you couldn’t even get a boat into these areas. (Fact is, Greg said it was the first time he’d been on the east side of the bay since the 1980s.)
The bay looked like it did the last time we had peak high water except for one characteristic — the shallows were completely walled off by phragmites. And the water surrounding them was dead.
“They don’t seem to hold in the phrags,” Greg said. “I’m not sure why.
“You’ll find a few of them in there, but you generally won’t find big ones, just small ones. And just one here and there — you might cover a quarter mile and catch one or two. You don’t run into schools of them in there. I‘ve been fishing them for years and I might have caught one or two big ones in the phragmites. I’ve tried it everywhere in the bay. They just don’t care for them.”
Indeed, where we did find the fish was usually where there was a nice patch of submerged cabbage surrounded by pencil reeds or lily pads. The Sochockis were smacking them on swim jigs; I was catching decidedly fewer on a spinnerbait. Several times Greg asked me if I wanted one, but I figured fishing behind those two was sort of like looking for cookie crumbs in the carpeting after your mother had just run the vacuum cleaner.
We fished about five hours, lots of it slow with intermittent moments of chaos when we got on a concentration of bass. We wound up catching about 25 largemouths and all but two were solid keepers and the best of them probably went four pounds. And we put four pike — including a dandy by Greg — and four dogfish (bowfin) — including a monster by Ty — in the boat. All in all pretty good fishing.
“That’s generally an average day on the bay if you’ve got an idea of what you’re doing,” Greg said. “They’re in areas that weren’t accessible for years and they’re not fished that hard. Everyone on the bay wants to fish for walleye and perch – and you can’t blame them.”
I certainly couldn’t explain it; we were the only boat in the area (though there were a couple of kayakers paddling around) and it was the kind of bass fishing that would bring a tear to a Southern boy’s eye. My best guess is that most Saginaw Bay bass anglers have been on the smallmouths for a couple of decades now and they haven’t transitioned back to the largemouths yet.
“It’s not that I don’t fish for smallies anymore,” Greg said, “but it seems like every time I go out there the wind’s blowing and I know there’s enough largemouths around now that you don’t have to fight it to catch a bunch of fish.”
The largemouth fishing on Saginaw Bay is outstanding and, according to Greg, as good as it’s ever been. It’s just a matter of getting in the thick stuff and working it until you find them. They’re there.
“They say one percent of the water holds 100 percent of the fish,” he concluded. “They’ve been saying that for 100 years. It was true then and it’s true now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.