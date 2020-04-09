NEWAYGO — On my second cast, on a mid-March afternoon, I made a solid connection with a decent Muskegon River steelhead. It didn’t come out of the water, but it came near enough the surface to get a good eye on it; it was bright and I guessed it at about 6 pounds.
The fight, spirited as it was, lasted maybe two minutes. The line went slack.
“Pulled off,” I told my partner, Denny Bouwens.
“Pulled off or broke off?” he asked.
Good question. When I reeled in I saw that the leader — 10-pound test fluorocarbon — was indeed severed.
Bouwens allowed that there were some zebra mussel pads in the area and he hadn’t retied since he’d last used the rig and perhaps the leader had been nicked. What bothered him most about it, he said, is that we never saw what the fish had taken. I’d been fishing a two-bead rig and he wanted to know which one was magic.
Just a couple of casts later I hit another fish, but, after 90 seconds or so, it pulled off.
Then it became Bouwens’ turn. He hooked a nice bright fish (I got a decent look at it) but after a short fight — I had net in hand and Bouwens had it coming upside the boat — it just pulled off.
He followed that with two similar performances, hooking (in order) what was either a resident rainbow or a skipper (about 15 inches) and then another very nice fish and both came unbuttoned en route to the boat.
And just about the time we didn’t think we could be any more snake-bit — going zero for five in an hour — the weather changed. The overcast suddenly lifted and we were faced with bright sun and high, blue skies. Sigh.
The sunshine lasted about 90 minutes, during which time we never had a touch, but when some clouds blew back in, we were back in business.
I was immediately confronted with a challenge; I was using a baitcasting reel and had mildly backlashed it and was picking the birds’ nest out when I saw my bobber go down. I clamped down on the spool and set the hook. We connected. I held the rod tip high while Bouwens yelled at me to reel, but I was still picking out the snarl and didn’t want to risk tangling up the reel and being unable to gain any line, so I finished picking it out, and then started reeling. In short order I brought the steelhead to the boat, which caused Bouwens — after he netted it — to guffaw.
“We do everything right and go 0-for-5, then you do everything wrong and land the fish,” he said.
Hey, the dude abides.
Next fish was textbook; bobber goes down, I set the hook, reel it in. Both fish had taken a rather washed out pink bead.
But we went back to our ways. We both hit fish on a drift. Denny had a nice one coming to the boat — mine was a skipper — but his pulled off and then I tried to flip mine into the boat (instead of netting it, idiot) and it came off, too.
But losing fish on beads is more common than on spawn bags, Bouwens said,
“They do seem to come off a little bit more,” he said. “I guess it’s because they’re holding that bead in their lips; with the spawn bag you’ve got the hook right in the bag. But I’ve got a lot of confidence in the bead program right now.
“In fact, we don’t even have a spawn bag on the boat,” he continued. “I used to never out without two or three dozen bags of three different types of eggs — salmon, steelhead and browns. But we’re hooking more on beads now.”
Bouwens said he likes mostly 8 and 10 millimeter beads, mostly oranges and yellows. He likes a size 8 hook (Raven) with an 8 mm bead, and larger hooks with larger beads.
Bouwens had the next bite and we almost immediately went back into the clown car. The fish charged upstream, so I simply dropped my rod and picked up the net. The fish ran back downstream, ran into my line and when made a hard run, the rod went flying from the boat; I grabbed it with my left hand like Alan Trammell going into the hole for a grounder and was able to get it untangled, then slipped the net into the water and Bouwens steered the fish — I guessed at at 8 or 9 pounds — into the net.
Again, do everything wrong, land the fish.
We called it after that having gone three-for-nine (that’s good enough to make you a millionaire in the batter’s box) over about five hours. Bouwens said he’s been getting double-digit hookups almost daily for the last couple of weeks.
The steelhead run “is better than last year’s run,” Bouwens said. “It’s not a great run, but it’s a good run. There are some big fish around. We caught a lot of fish in the 12-pound range this year. We don’t get those big fish every year.
“Fish are starting to spawn now on the Muskegon and I’m really advocating letting all the females go this year because (fisheries officials) are not taking any eggs this year. So this year’s natural reproduction has to be good or we’re going to be hurting down the road.”
