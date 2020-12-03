PORT HURON — Bob Soulliere was born to hunt ducks. He grew up on Harsens Island, which is kind of duck-hunting central in southeast Michigan, in a house with a hard-core duck hunting dad. The house was known locally as the “Duck’s Nest,” and Soulliere jumped in with both feet.
When it comes to waterfowl hunting, he’s about done it all, everywhere. So when he invited me to try something “a little different,” I went all in.
We were in a wide, 20-foot aluminum boat a couple of miles out past the Blue Water Bridge in Lake Huron in pursuit of long-tailed ducks, which, until recent years, were known as oldsquaws. Long-tail ducks breed in the Arctic and winter on the northern coasts and in the Great Lakes. They are striking creatures; adult males sport long tail feathers — up to about six inches, according to the literature, but I suspect even longer as you can pick out the drakes in a flock from a long distance.
Mostly black and white with a gray bill featuring a pink band, they make impressive trophy mounts.
Soulliere, who is a try-anything kind of guy, set out a couple of long mother lines with 20 decoys, mostly long-tails but with some scoters, another sea duck, mixed in. He put some black planer boards on the end of the mother lines with wind-activated spinning-wing dove decoys on them.
The spinners attracted the ducks; no doubt about it, you could see them homing in on them as they approached, low over the water. But occasionally a bird or two would hook and follow the mother line and we got some shooting.
Long-tailed ducks usually arrive late in the season, about the time the other diving ducks are getting decoy-shy, so they give you some fresh opportunities if you’re set up to take advantage. We shot a few, mostly hens and a couple juvenile males, though many more swung wide after approaching and never came within comfortable shooting range, until, finally, a mature drake came close enough for Ryan, Soulliere’s 22-year-old son, to knock it down. Max, Soulliere’s black Lab, retrieved it. It was gorgeous.
Soulliere likes hunting these — he’s old school and still calls them the old name unless someone calls him on it — because they are so unique. He’s got plenty of stories.
He remembers, as a 5-year-old, being in a two-man layout boat with his Daisy BB gun, nestled between his father and older brother, late in the season, when one came barreling into the decoys, right down the chute. He jumped up and exclaimed, “Dad, look at the bald eagle,” and the bird flared before it came into shooting range.
His dad had been after one for 30 years and had never got one, he said. “I ruined his one and only shot. I think about that all the time.”
Long-tailed ducks “have a unique flight path — they dip side to side.” If you’re out in the big water and you see that dipping side to side, it’s a long-tailed duck, Soulliere said.
“They’re easy to decoy — they’ll follow a mother line right up to the boat,” he continued, “but you’d better shoot to kill because nothing dives deeper than an oldsquaw — they’re the deepest diving bird in the waterfowl family. I’ve heard of them getting caught in gill nets 200 feet down.”
The literature says they’ll dive even deeper, more than twice that deep, and, unlike other ducks, they use their wings when diving, which helps them attain that depth.
“I love all ducks hunting,” Soulliere said. “I love my field hunting and I love my standing corn and I love my marshes, but I think I’m more passionate about big-water diver hunting than anything else. It’s in my DNA.”
We wound up killing seven long-tailed ducks, but just the one mature drake, as well as a bluebill, the only other bird that came near, except for a scoter and merganser that never finished.
We might have done a little better; three times while we chasing a cripple, birds came into the decoys, twice hitting the water while we were out of position.
“If I had to do this over again, I think we would have brought the layout boat,” Soulliere said. “We would have shot a few more birds.”
Maybe more than a few more. Had we positioned a layout boat right on the edge of the set, we’d have had more birds within shooting range and would have had someone in position to take advantage of the birds that came in while the chase boat was otherwise occupied.
Live and learn, eh?
It was a unique hunt, out in deeper water than I’ve ever hunted ducks before and I thought Soulliere was really on to something with the spinning-wing decoys on the planer boards. A minor adjustment may have made a major difference.
We stayed through the morning, but the wind died and the birds quit flying. Before we left we went out a couple of miles farther — just sort of scouting — and found plenty of birds out there.
So next time, maybe we’ll go out a little farther, take the layout, and see what happens. That’s all part of duck hunting, isn’t it?
