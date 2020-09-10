ERIE — Well before shooting time — which is sunrise for teal season, not 30 minutes prior as it is with most waterfowl hunting — it was obvious that Joe Robison had chosen the right location for the hunt.
We’d struggled to tow our gear in jet sleds across a mud flat that threatened to suck off our boots with every step and allowed the acrid hydrogen sulfide gas to escape. (Though, personally, I like that rotten-egg smell; I associate it with duck hunting.) There was just a couple inches of water on the far end of the flat, most of it covered with duck weed.
“It’s ideal for teal,” Robison said. He was right; while we waited for legal shooting time, the birds were dropping into the decoys.
It was easy to tell the teal from the other ducks — some mallards and an occasional woodie — both by their size (teal are the smallest of ducks) and their erratic flight patterns, and when shooting time arrived, there were five teal in the dekes. Robison stood up and hollered, the teal sprung into the air, and all four of us picked out a bird and dropped it. The fifth swung wide and Robison intercepted it with load of No. 6 steel and it fell into the tall grass surrounding the marsh.
Jim Ghesquire took his Chesapeake retriever, Cracker, out to fetch birds and while he was out there, two or three other small bunches of teal swung by for a look, but kept going as they obviously didn’t like what they saw. But as soon as we were back in the blind, the birds began to decoy again. They came in as singles or pairs or small (three to five birds) flocks and we had very good shooting, each of us instinctively picking a different bird from the others, so very few of them escaped.
Forty minutes into it we had 20 birds, mostly blue-winged teal with a few greenwings tossed in.
The bluewings are the point of the early teal season; they are among the earliest migrants and a reasonably rare in these parts once the regular duck season starts. (For that matter, they are reasonably rare well to south of us, too, during the regular waterfowl season. The early teal season, which has been a fixture in the southern states of the Mississippi and Central Flyways for decades, usually begins in early September — not Sept. 1 as that’s the universal dove opener and nothing interferes with the dove opener — as the birds move through quickly and winter as far south as Peru.)
Michigan hunters enjoyed an early teal season until the 1960s when federal wildlife officials decided that too many hunters were shooting (or at least shooting at) other species of ducks. It wasn’t until 2014 that the feds relented and allowed an early teal season, on an experimental basis, for three years. After three years of monitored teal seasons, when mistaken identification was low enough to suit the feds, the early season became operational and we’ve enjoyed it since.
“It’s a great opportunity for people,” said Robison, who’s been spending more time on teal than geese in early September in recent years, because, heck, there are 107 days of goose season. And though he’s heard of a few guys who have had some success this season, many hunters have had a hard time finding the right habitat.
“The key to teal hunting is scouting and finding the right habitat,” Robison said. “The problem this year is with the high water on the Great Lakes and the fact that the managed waterfowl areas have been closed down so they haven’t been manipulating the water levels, those shallow mud flats are hard to find.”
Robison, who is the regional biologist for the Department of Natural Resources in southeast Michigan and one of the most proficient waterfowlers I know, occasionally called at arriving birds. He used both a whistle and a traditional call — male teal whistle; females quack — but it didn’t seem all that necessary as teal willingly respond to decoys and typically come in low enough that by the time you see them, they have committed to taking a look. But they exhibit highly maneuverable flights patterns, can change course on a dime, and sometimes zip over the top of your decoy spread before you even notice them.
We didn’t have that problem; we saw every flight that came close enough to shoot and did so. Suddenly, a quartet of teal came whistling in, head high, toward the blind. We killed all four and were finished well within an hour of legal shooting time.
Having spent a number of years in the South — where I enjoyed some excellent early teal hunting — I was thrilled when the feds gave us a chance. Although we don’t have the natural teal-attracting magnets that I found in the South — i.e. rice fields, that attract so many teal you don’t have to even put out decoys, you can just pass shoot them as you might doves — I’ve enjoyed fair to excellent teal hunting over the last few years, some of it on state game areas.
But during our early season hunt this year everything came together; we had perfect habitat and a weather front brought in fresh birds to boot. It was as good as teal hunting is anywhere and just another example of how blessed we are with natural resources in Michigan.
