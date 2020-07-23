LINWOOD — It took us a little while to get it going, but once we did, my goodness.
I had a bite on my third cast with a plastic worm and when I set the hook, I came up with limp line.
“Pike,” I said to my host Bill Horton.
“There have been a lot of pike in here,” he said.
When a half dozen more casts failed to produce another bite, Horton said it was time to move. I agreed; I’ve noticed that when a big pike moves into an area, the bass sometimes split.
Our second stop produced nada. They weren’t there.
But on our third stop, I got bit on my second cast and reeled in a 2 ½-pound largemouth.
“They’re here,” Horton said.
Was he right. Horton, who was throwing a chatterbait, caught one. And another. And another. I caught another and Horton caught two more. He tossed me a chatterbait. I tied it on. And a couple of casts later, I caught one.
And that’s how it went for the next hour. We smacked ‘em. I kept count. We had 20.
We were fishing the pencil reeds in Saginaw Bay and the largemouth bass were in there. It was like the old days on Toledo Bend. They were stacked.
When the bite slowed, Horton jumped on the trolling motor, moved us a couple hundred yards, and started again. Horton caught one quickly and it was déjà vu all over again.
“Largemouths have been great all season,” said Horton, an autoworker/fishing guide on the bay. “They’re not everywhere — they’re in specific spots, but all over the bay, and once you find them, it’s lights out.
“They’re not on silty bottoms,” he continued. “They’re in little pockets of hard bottom and they’re ganged up in there looking for bait fish and as long as you’ve got bait, they’re going to be there. I think you can do this all along the whole perimeter of the bay. You just have to find the sweet spots and when you do ...”
No fooling, we caught another 20 on that spot, catching doubles a couple of times. Two hours into it (after Horton found them) we’d caught 40.
When that bite petered out, Horton moved us a few hundred yards and we started catching them again.
“There are miles and miles of these weeds,” Horton said. “If they’re on cattails, that’s the hot spot. But we’re getting them on pencil reeds and that’s the ticket today. The whole perimeter of the bay is littered with largemouths. Everybody’s been going after smallmouths, smallmouths, smallmouths, and the largemouths have been forgotten. But they gang up and if you find them, you can often find 50 of them. The largemouth fishery is tremendous right now — kind of like the walleye fishing. It’s booming.”
He had me convinced. We caught a bunch and then Horton suggested we move as the fish were running mostly in the two- to three-pound range and he thought we could find some better fish.
It was the second time I fished with Horton this season. The first time, in May, we started fishing for walleyes, caught a few trolling crankbaits, but the wind got up and we had to get out of there. We moved back into the cuts where the largemouths have been spawning for years. We caught a few, but never got on them as we have in the past.
“They’re spawning in the lake more than they are in the cuts now,” said Horton, who is approaching retirement and plans to guide bass and walleye anglers full time when he does. “I remember when the water level was up 25 years ago and those same spots are on fire now.”
We moved out to some deeper reeds and fished for 30 minutes or so and caught one, so we moved again, back into shallower water, and started catching them again. The chatterbaits — which, if you’re unfamiliar with them, are a sort of combination swim jig/spinnerbait hybrid, was the ticket.
“There are times of the year when they really want that chatterbait and you can knock the heck out of them,” Horton said. “But I think we could have thrown anything at them — a spinnerbait or plastic worm, and they would have hit it. We could have thrown a shallow-diving crankbait, like a square bill One-Minus or something, and I think we could have caught them on them just as well.
“The chatterbait bite only lasts about three weeks, but when they’re on fire, that’s what they want. And you can go anywhere you want, from here to Grand Traverse Bay, and when they’re on those chatterbaits, they’re on them everywhere. They hammer them.
“And the soft plastics are always good, from spring all the way out to cold water.”
We moved around a little and caught them, mostly on the inside of the weed lines. Horton said the insides were better than the outsides because the weeds filter the water — which was dirty from high winds the previous few days.
“As the summer goes on they’ll be on outside of those weeds more,” he said.
At 11:30 that morning we’d caught 59 largemouths (and a couple of pike). I had enough. But Horton suggested we try one more spot. It was the inside of a weed line and we finally found some better fish. We caught 13 more in the next half hour; the best one weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces on a hand-held scale.
We’d caught 72 by noon.
Bass fishing doesn’t get any better than that — anywhere.
