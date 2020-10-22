GAY — Live-bait rigging, a time-honored technique for walleyes, seems to have faded from popularity in recent years. Most guys fishing crawlers troll with spinner rigs these days, and, from what I can tell, most minnow dunkers use jigs.
But Mark Martin hasn’t forgotten rigging (also known as Lindy rigging, after the company that made the most popular rigs, or Roach rigging, after veteran walleye guru Gary Roach). And when we launched on Lac La Belle on a recent, miserable (cold, windy and raining) day, that’s all Martin had in mind.
Lac La Belle, which connects to Lake Superior via a canal near the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, is a 1,400-acre lake that features a variety of game fish, but likely gets some Lake Superior transients as well, has been producing good walleye fishing in recent years, Martin said. And it looked like he was right; although I hauled in a perch almost immediately, it didn’t take long for David Rose, our third, to haul in a nice ‘eye. Not too much longer, Martin caught a large smallmouth bass.
But that set the tone for the rest of the day; we never caught another walleye.
Over the five hours we fought the elements, we landed about a dozen (maybe more) rock bass and a metric ton of smallmouth bass.
So while the walleye fishing disappointed, the just plain fishing was excellent.
According to Martin, there are handful of variables when live-bait rigging, not the least of which is the bait. We were using large creek chubs, which Martin prefers to shiners.
“They’re tougher, they’re livelier, they’re not fragile, and they’re soft — there’s no rays on them — so when the predators grab on to them, they hold on to them,” Martin explained. “They keep wiggling, and they’re natural minnows in those lakes and the creek minnows are often the top forage for those fish. And when you go with bigger minnows, you tempt those bigger fish.”
We were using soft-tipped, slow-action rods with baitcasting reels and 6-pound test fluorocarbon line and leaders. Level-wind reels are preferable, Martin said, because you can just clamp your thumb on the line and hold it in place and when a fish takes the bait, you let up on the line and let the fish go with it (sort of like the way you let a fish take line from a tip-up).
We fished around a rock reef in 30 feet of water that came up to about 20 on top with scattered rock piles. Martin recommends at least a half-ounce tunnel sinker.
“You’re not worried about the fish feeling it; that’s why you use an egg sinker — so they can run with it without feeling the weight,” he said. “You can use a really light sinker but you’d have to let so much line out to keep it on the bottom, and the next thing you know you’re going to get snagged. You want the least amount of line out there as you can when you’re rigging.”
The trickiest part is knowing when to set the hook and that’s a seat-of-the-pants sort of thing, but when you do, be serious about it.
“You’ve got to set the hook like your swinging for the fences,” Martin said. “You’re not going to break the line — the rod will absorb it. You just want to take up the most amount of line you can. With a whippy rod, the only thing that’s going to break the line is a toothy creature, like a pike. But if you use a heavier-action rod, you telegraph to the fish that you’re there and they drop it.”
Martin said live-bait rigging “is my go-to method a lot of times. It’s the basics of fishing — it’s simple. Just get a heavy enough sinker for the depth of the water and the wind conditions, keep it at 45-degree angle from the boat and there you go.”
Martin recommends a 4- to 6-foot leader on a swivel behind the sinker.
“Give the minnow enough leader that it can swim around a little bit,” he said.
And he insists on fluorocarbon line.
“It’s low stretch, but you’ve got enough whip in the rod that you don’t have to worry about breaking it. Fluorocarbon has less visibility and 6-pound test is enough. If you use 10-pound, the fish are going to feel it because you’re letting them hold on to it. You always want to use light line when you’re rigging.”
We were using No. 2 Daiichi Octopus hooks, which Martin also says are important.
“You want to use a big hook — at least a size 2 — sharp, with a big gap,” he said. “You don’t want to use a small hook — you wind up pulling the bait right out of the fish’s mouth.”
Over the course of the day, the wind built until we were bobbing around like a cork on the ocean. The fish were still biting, but none of our hands were working very well — it was in the in mid-40s, but with the rain and wind, the wind chill was about 6 billion below. We left them biting.
Which was fine; given the weather, we were fortunate to get out on the water at all. Lac La Belle, which is surrounded by high hills, gave us just enough shelter from the storm to allow us to fish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.