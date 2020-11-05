EDMORE — The first two places we visited in our search of timberdoodles produced nada. And Chuck Riley was perplexed.
“The other day we would have found five birds in here by now,” he said, halfway through our second 30-minute trek. “They must have just moved out.”
Riley, 75, has been hunting woodcock, largely in southern Michigan, since the early 1970s. And like other woodcock enthusiasts, he’s seen a general decline in bird numbers. But it hasn’t affected his success much.
“As far as number of birds goes, it’s down, but probably not more than about 20 percent,” he said. “But over the years, I’ve gotten a lot more efficient at it. When you start out, your dog doesn’t know anything about woodcock and neither do you. My success rate in terms of percentages shots made has gone up considerably.”
But Riley will tell you he’s better at finding birds now, too, something he attributes to his spring endeavor — something he started doing in 1975 — banding woodcock.
“I was always finding birds, but when you’ve got someplace to start from, you’ve got a head start on things.”
The other thing Riley has been able to do is consistently find areas where the woodcock stop while they are en route to the South. Being able to take advantage of flight birds has increased his success dramatically. When the migrating woodcock are in southern Michigan, the hunting can be so good that, well, Riley said he’s postponed his Western bird-hunting trips some years because he was on so many birds here.
That’s how it was at our third stop. We flushed a bird almost immediately, and just a minute or so later, Molly, Riley’s dedicated German shorthair, went on point. Before we could get there, Elvis, my setter, was backing her.
The dogs were on point in a stand of 3-year-old aspen whips, a perfect place to find flight birds, but a tough slog because there was so much slash on the forest floor. I stumbled in, flushed the bird, and killed it. But before I could pick it up, I flushed another as I fought through the thick stuff to get to it. Three flushes within 10 minutes. Gotta be flight birds, right?
The biggest key to successfully pursuing flight birds is to hunt often. The birds arrive — and leave, sometimes — overnight.
“You can’t predict when they’ll get here or everybody and his brother would be hunting the same place at the same time every year,” Riley said. “You know the flight birds are out of the U.P. by mid-October, but you never know how fast they’re going to keep moving.
“And when they decide they want to fly south, the whole bunch of them go.”
Exactly what causes them to move is a matter of conjecture. I always believed that storm fronts hurried them south, but sometimes they just show up during mild weather.
“They used to say they moved under clear skies or they get a north wind and they ride the wind, but only the woodcock know for sure why they do what they do,” Riley said. “I think they moved a little earlier out of the U.P. than expected this year, but for the people who know how to find them and have the dogs to find them, they could shoot limits every day.”
We did this day. Fact is, Riley and I each had three woodcock in our game vests in less than an hour in the honeysuckle/willow/autumn olive/dogwood habitat we hunted. It wasn’t classic woodcock habitat, but it had the requisite stem density woodcock need to feel secure from predators. The overhead cover (say, bracken ferns) that is often associated with resident woodcock was absent, but my guess is the birds just pitch into anything that looks good as they wing their way toward Louisiana. I know I’ve found migrating woodcock in young pine plantations in Michigan in the past, and, frankly, that’s the kind of habitat where we looked for them when I lived in Texas. Thick cover is the ticket.
Although we were limited out, we decided to work our way toward some 15-year-old aspens in hopes of finding that rarest of birds, a southern Michigan ruffed grouse. On the quarter-mile route there, we flushed another half dozen woodcock, moved one or two in the aspens, and then moved another handful on the way back. The dogs — both of whom were in good form — enjoyed it. And, despite not finding a grouse, so did we.
“I’d guess we’re coming up on about 25 flushes now,” Riley said. “If we’d have brought a couple of other shooters, we would have been able to kill a couple more limits.”
This fall’s woodcock season, which closed Monday, was a good one, Riley said, but paled in comparison to last year’s.
“Last year was the best I’ve seen in 40 years,” he said. “You couldn’t hardly walk without flushing a woodcock.”
Although we did see a few trucks parked in the areas we hunted, we only saw one other pair of hunters.
“I think more hunters are targeting woodcock than in the past — because of the way other bird numbers are — but in southern Michigan, woodcock are still pretty much an untapped resource.” Riley said. “But if nobody else hunts them in southern Michigan, well, that would be OK with me, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.