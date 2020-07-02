NEWPORT — There are no lead-pipe cinches in fishing. Any number of factors can turn a hot bite into a nothing burger like flipping a switch. But there are a few equations that are reasonably consistent, such as: Lake Erie plus June equals walleyes.
I was reminded of this recently when I called a buddy who lives down that way to wish him happy birthday. He’d just got off the water, he said, having caught a five-man limit in two hours, he said, and when I asked how they got ‘em, he said, “I’ll let you talk to the captain,” and handed the phone to Shea Hegedus.
I’ve known Hegedus for a number of years; I’ve hunted geese with him and he knows what he’s doing. He invited me to go the next morning.
We headed out of Brest Bay Marina to almost the Ohio line — that’s where the deepest water in Michigan’s share of the lake can be found and the water’s deeper this year than it’s historically been — and began setting lines. We could have begun fishing right away in shallower water, Hegedus said, but there were a ton of short fish in there (as well as a bunch of white bass, white perch and sheepshead) so it was more efficient to run out to deep water where the better fish were.
And they were there. Shea was setting the third rod, when one of the first two went off and it was an honest 30 minutes before he could get the eighth planer-board rod in the water. We were fishing with spoons; until that morning Hegedus had been running half spoons half body baits (Bandits), but he made the switch after “we couldn’t keep the spoons in the water,” he said.
We were running Silver Streaks, which are probably better-known as salmon spoons, but have been a local favorite here for years. The spoons were on leaders about 5 feet back of Jet Divers (Luhr-Jensen) that were running 40 to 50 feet behind the planer boards, which Hegedus said put the lures down between 14 and 16 feet. We moved along at 2.1 to 2.3 miles an hour and, Hegedus had said earlier, we could barely keep the spoons in the water. We’d caught 40 walleyes — not all of them kept; and any that looked close enough to 15 inches that they needed to be measured were unceremoniously pitched back — in about two hours.
At one point, when the bite slowed — “It’s almost like we’re not fishing now; we haven’t caught one in a couple of minutes,” Hegedus said — the captain put out some rods with Dipsy Divers. They caught fish, too.
“Typically we catch about 30 percent of our fish on them,” Hegedus said. “Love them; they run close to the boat, you can get them in quickly, and you don’t have to mess with the planer boards.
“It’s funny how they shut down like that,” he said, snapping his fingers. “We were running the same lines and went a long time without a fish, then we caught a dozen more in minutes. Sometimes you’ll get a wind shift or something that’ll shut them down, but I didn’t notice anything different today.”
All of the spoons produced; color didn’t seem to matter though Hegedus said he was fond of a color they call “pink lemonade.”
The fishing was outstanding. Hegedus said it’s better than last year, which was “one for the record books,” and most of the fish were solid keepers, though there were enough throwbacks to make you think this bite will last for at least a few more years.
“We’ve been fishing for a fair number of shorts for the last two or three years — they’ve had record hatches,” Hegedus said. “I couldn’t put a percentage on it, but there are a lot of short fish.”
We fished for another 30 minutes and then started pulling lines and we caught a couple more before we got the lines in. We were back in about four hours with a metric ton of walleyes in the ice chest. There are zillions of walleyes in Lake Erie.
“They say the walleye population is around 44 million in the lake right now,” Hegedus said.
I don’t know how the biologists come up with a number like that, but I believe them; the Western Basin is managed cooperatively by Ohio, Michigan and Ontario, is heavily surveyed, and the allowable catch is allocated to the various parties by the amount of water in each jurisdiction. If you can remember the last time Lake Erie was this full of ‘eyes — I’d guess it was about 25 years ago — Michigan increased the creel limit to 10 and cut the length limit to allow anglers to make use of the resource.
If there’s a downside to the current situation it’s that perch fishing wasn’t very good last year — the armchair biologist would assume the walleyes are eating them all — but Hegedus said he expects it to return to form.
“Last year it didn’t get good until late September and October, but once they came in it was excellent,” Hegedus said. “And we were catching tones of them that were 4- or 5 inches long.”
Those fish will be keepers this year. Hegedus said he’s let me know when it starts happening. What’ll you bet I’ll be there in a New York minute?
