GRAND RAPIDS — We waited until 9 a.m. to meet up as the temperature was in the teens overnight and it would have been pointless to start much earlier.
But even so, by the time we quit fishing, at 2:30 p.m., we were still breaking ice out of the line guides.
Ah, where there’s a will, there’s a way. We caught ‘em.
I was fishing with Denny Bouwens, one of my long-time angling mates (and an excellent fisherman, I may add) on the Grand River. Bouwens had warned me it was going to be tough — the steelhead run appears to be fairly meager so far — but if you don’t go ...
Roughly 30 minutes into it, Bouwens set the hook on a skipper (an immature male) that might have gone two pounds.
When I asked him to hold it for a picture, he said, “Are you sure you want to photograph this one?”
“Are we going to catch a bigger one?” I responded.
Bouwens shrugged.
Bouwens said he’s been struggling with a lot of one- and two-fish days this year. Not only do the fish appear to be sparse, but the low, clear water conditions just compounded the situation.
Thirty minutes later he caught a six or seven-pounder.
“Fishing’s been challenging this year,” Bouwens said. “There’s not a lot of fish. It’s not like the good old days.”
Indeed. Bouwens said one of his guide buddies — who is also an excellent angler — canceled seven trips recently because he told his guys he couldn’t guarantee them he could put them on fish.
“He had a five-hour trip the other day and he fished 10 holes and never hit a fish, so he stayed another hour and they caught two in the 11th hole,” he said.
We didn’t cover a lot of water; we only fished five spots. But we wound up boating four steelhead. Bouwens went three for four. I went one for three, the first of which was a beautiful chromer that broke me off. The next one I had on for about a second when it pulled off. But the third was a beautiful 10 ½-pound hen (on a hand-held scale) that was everything you want in a steelhead.
We were fishing with beads and spawn bags. I fished a rig with one of each — a large bead with another foot-long length of leader tied to the hook with a spawn bag on it. The fish I caught — and all three Bouwens caught — took the bead, though the one that broke me was on the spawn bag.
We used 11 ½-foot Raven rods, designed for float fishing. I had braided main line; Bouwens used mono. We used large (12 and 14 mm) beads in a variety of colors; my fish took an orange bead. Denny was hit two of his on yellow. We used eight-pound test leader.
“The beads outperformed the spawn bags,” Bouwens said. “I don’t know what it is. The shape of the bead or if they don’t want the bag, but beads have been out-fishing bags for me lately. But I’ve been fishing a lot more beads lately.
“You have a lot choices with beads, both size and color. And you know how you tie up spawn bags and don’t use them all? Beads never spoil.”
We spent most of our time fishing seven or eight feet of water in the deeper troughs and Bouwens checked the depth often — by putting a sinker on the bottom hook and adjusting the bobber so we were right on the bottom. And we were fishing bottle necks, which is how Bouwens described it.
“It’s like you do when you hunt deer — we were in places where you know they have to come through,” he said. “It puts the odds in our favor. Anytime you can put yourself in a position where you can eliminate water, you’re putting the odds in your favor.”
We fished slowly and covered the water thoroughly, but we didn’t fish especially hard, which is what Bouwens had warned me we’d have to do when we set the trip up. We took plenty of breaks, drank a lot of coffee, talked about hunting season — the kind of things guys do when they’re fun fishing.
Bouwens, who typically fishes the Muskegon River, opted for the Grand because the water is even lower and clearer on his home water and he just sort of guessed he’d find more fish on the Grand.
“We fished five spots and we hit fish in three of them,” he said. “And we had the bobber go down several other times which we thought were bites but we didn’t connect.”
I was pleased; having been forewarned it might be a struggle and catching fish is good enough, but anytime you catch a 10-pound-plus rainbow trout, you’ve had a good day.
“Anytime you can hook seven steelhead in five hours in the middle of January, I think you’re living right,” Bouwens said.
I can’t argue with that.
Bouwens said we should fish again, soon, and try something different. We fished a lot around down trees and brush and I suggested maybe we could come through throwing crankbaits, like bass fishermen, and let the lures sweep out into the current. Bouwens allowed that might be an idea.
So if we do, I’ll report back to you. Meanwhile, you can reach Bouwens at 616-724-0303.
