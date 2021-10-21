MUNITH — Every once in a while you discover a fishing technique by accident and that’s exactly how Chris Freiburger got on the pattern that produced for us on his home lake in late September.
Freiburger said he was fishing for crappie with a buddy in early summer, casting jigs under bobbers, when he decided to try another spot. He kicked his trolling motor on high (2.4 mph), left his bobber and bait in the water, and immediately caught a fish. His buddy caught one, too.
They spent the rest of the day spanking them.
That pattern lasted a couple of weeks and when it slowed, he slowed down, too, to 1.8 mph. And he caught the heck out of them, until that bite slowed. So he slowed again, to 1.2 to 1.4 mph. And again he caught them well, limits most days, all summer long.
We got on the water about 11 a.m., because we’d spent the early morning hours on a lake, about an hour away, bluegill fishing. It was tough; neither of us had ever fished that lake before, but Freiburger was intrigued by what he saw in the aerial photograph on the internet.
Looks can be deceiving, eh? We managed three ‘gills.
So Freiburger made an “executive decision,” as he put it, to give the crappies a try and salvage the day.
We caught fish slowly at first, trolling with a 1/16th ounce jig, about 30 inches below a small bobber, tipped with either a Gulp minnow or a small tube. We trolled in that 1.2 to 1.4 mph range, “which still seems fast to me for crappies,” Freiburger said, fishing in four to six feet of water.
We picked away at them until we worked our way over to a thick weed line and then, bam, it was on. We fished until Freiburger broke his rod tip, a total of about 90 minutes. We had 29 fish — all specks except for three bluegills — in the live well when we quit.
Freiburger said when we started that he wasn’t sure it would work as he’d been doing most of his damage either very early or very late in the day, and here we were, mid-day on a bright, calm, September day.
“Lowlight conditions are better,” said Freiburger, 55, and a fisheries biologist by trade. “You’d expect crappies to try to get away from the sun. But they were tied up against the weeds, which I think was important from both the light conditions and the cover standpoint. We know that crappies associate with cover, both for a security standpoint and their ability to ambush prey.”
Freiburger said he often went in the evening and “as it gets closer to dark, the fishing gets better,” though right at dark, the fishing would often slow.
“I thought it’s because there’s so much tannic acid in the water the fish were having a hard time seeing the lures,” he said. “But one night I stayed and after it got dark, I started catching the heck out of them again. So I guess that’s not it.”
Freiburger, who is a pretty committed fish nerd, said he took Secchi disk readings regularly and generally, he had about three feet of visibility, which isn’t much in most Michigan lakes.
“If I had to guess I’d say, on average, for this time of year on most productive southern Michigan lakes, Secchi disk readings are in the range of six to 10 or 12 feet,” he said. “It’s basically been three feet the entire summer, basically because it is bog-stained, not because it’s muddy.”
The dark water prevents much weed growth in more than six feet of water on this lake, Freiburger said, So we fished less than 30 inches deep as we were moving, causing the jig to ride up higher in the water column.
Most of the crappie we caught were in the nine-inch range, which, Freiburger said, is basically how big they are in this lake.
“That’s mostly what’s in here,” he said. “Last year the majority of the fish were 8 inches and maybe 20 percent of them were pushing 9 inches. This year a lot more of them are in that 9-inch range with an occasional 10 or 10 ½ incher. So there’s obviously a very strong year-class. There are enough crappie in here that they seem like they’ve kind of maxed out.”
Although I’ve caught crappie slow trolling — some guys call it strolling — plenty of times, but this is the first time I’ve ever done it with a bobber attached. Generally we controlled the depth of our jigs by their size; if we wanted to get deeper, we’d use a little bit heavier jig. But the fish wanted it high in the water column — Freiburger said on some days the fish were actually hitting the bobber — and there was no reason to fish any deeper.
“I wish I could come up with some kind of tiny topwater bait and see what happens,” Freiburger said. “I’ve tried it with really small Rapalas and I’ve caught fish, but never as good as with the jigs.”
Since he’s new to the technique, Freiburger said he doesn’t know how late in the year this bite will last. If I had to guess, I’d say we’d likely have to fish a little deeper — maybe suspend that jig, say, four or five feet below the bobber — as the water cools.
But maybe not. I guess we’ll just have to go again in a couple of weeks and find out, eh?
