NEWPORT — Shea Hegedus dropped the anchor where the depth finder said there were a bunch of fish, but you wouldn’t have known it by our results.
We stayed on them for maybe an hour, four of us, fishing two rods apiece, and put 17 perch in the cooler. Not what we were looking for.
So we moved, about a mile, until Hegedus anchored again on what looked like a big school of fish, though it was more of the same — we’d catch a few, it’d die, we’d catch a few more, it’d die again, until the captain said we could do better.
But our third stop? This was it. We started hauling them in steadily and we were knocking on 200 — our four-angler limit — when one of the guys said he had to go.
“If we’d started here we would have had our 200 in two hours,” Hegedus said. “Some days you land on top of them right off the rip, but a lot of times you have to move a couple of times to get them. We’ve been on fish the whole time, it was just a matter of getting on some active fish. We were marking them like crazy.”
So why weren’t they biting?
“I wish I could tell you,” Hegedus said. “That’s the million dollar question.”
Lake Erie’s yellow perch fishery has been on fire this fall — and has been since mid-summer — and that’s a 180-degree reversal from 2019, Hegedus said.
“Last year they didn’t show up in the Western Basin until now, around the middle of October,” he said. “This year, right around the middle of July, we started catching them really well and except for those bad-weather days, it’s been steady.”
Still, despite the slowish start, it was a very good day.
“It’s been pretty much an average year,” said Hegedus, 32, who grew up perch fishing in Lake Erie and recently bought a big boat to get into the charter fishing industry. “An average trip is somewhere between 80 and 120 and it’s been about that way since it kicked off. There a days that are better or worse — we’ve had our 200- and 250-fish days, that’s about standard for all the charter guys this year.”
We had a fair number of small perch that we tossed back and plenty of non-target species (white perch, white bass, sheepshead and a fair number of undersized walleye) to keep us busy. At times there were volleys of white perch — as though a big school of them moved in — but they were biting throughout the trip.
“I don’t know if they travel together, but they’re mixed together in schools a fair amount,” Hegedus said. “A lot of times you’ll catch a fish on both hooks, one of them will be a white and the other will be a yellow.”
That’s how we fished — two hooks, one near the sinker on the bottom, and the other about a foot up.
The only thing different than what everyone does when perch fishing is we were using half minnows for bait, as the minnows Hegedus got from the bait shop that morning were running large enough to use for walleyes.
“That’s something we started doing a few years ago just to save bait — we’d be fishing and running out — so we broke them in half and it didn’t seem to matter at all,” Hegedus explained. “For some reason those fish really like them. I don’t know if it’s a size thing or a scent thing, but a lot of times those half minnows will out fish whole minnows.
“Lately it has been pretty easy to get emerald shiners, and they’re giants. Early in the season we usually got either golden shiners or fatheads and they’re mostly pretty small, about two inches, just what you want.”
We were fishing in 28 feet of water, which is as about as deep as you can fish in Michigan water — we were out near the Ohio line — and deeper than you could fish in Michigan a couple of years back before the water level starting coming way up. We caught nice fish; there were some throwbacks, sure, but most of the keepers were pushing 9 inches.
“We’ve pretty much averaged 8- or 9-inch fish all year,” Hegedus said. “Every trip you’re catching a handful in the 10- to 12-inch range. We’ve only had a few days when they were all 10- to 12-inch fish. Usually they’re 8 or 9.”
The charter boat fishing is soon to wind down for the season as cold weather makes keeping a big boat in the water an issue, though Hegedus has a smaller boat that he uses for fishing the Detroit River, so he may be getting out more personally, if not professionally, this fall.
“I know if it goes through mid-November it’ll be really good, lots of big fish, but by then you quit fishing because the big boats come out of the water. But they’ll probably there all through winter because we get them in the canals and stuff all through winter and early spring. I don’t think they leave.”
Hegedus, who is also a waterfowl hunter, will be turning his attention to ducks and geese as the weather deteriorates, but will be back after the walleyes as soon as the ice is out. You can reach him at Erie West Sport Fishing, 734-770-8573.
