BRIGHTON — I have always maintained that the lion’s share of the enjoyment I get out of outdoor recreation is social. Sure, hunting and fishing are fun enough, but it’s being out with your friends or family that makes the experience.
Sometimes, getting together takes some doing. One of my semi-regular fishing partners, Jim Romine, runs a landscaping business that keeps him hopping much of the year, so we generally fish in late winter and early spring — before his business really gets cooking — for last ice panfish, steelhead, and bass at ice out.
We missed our first two opportunities this year. Last ice was upon us without warning and it didn’t make sense, given the coronavirus, for us to crowd together — both of us have been observing proper social distancing — in a drift boat to run plugs for steelies.
The other thing we often do together is fish on a small, no-motors lake near Romine’s home. So instead of crowding into a row boat, we took two; we went our own ways with an agreement of meet back up when one of us hit fish.
In the past, jerk baits have been our main weapons — as they are with many cold-water bass anglers — and Romine is a big proponent. But jerk baits (floating/diving minnows) are more of a presentation bait than most bass baits; how you fish them (and which ones) is what matters. Developing the cadence that the fish want on that particular day — and it changes all the time — makes all the difference in the world.
“I usually use about a six- to eight-twitch sequence then a pause,” Romine said. “That seems to put out the right sound waves. I think the distress signals you can put off with them when you’re jerking them or twitching them is the key. I watched a bunch of bass last summer cordon off a bunch of bluegills and if they were all fine they’d just move on. But if one of those bluegills was injured, they’d hammer it.”
We were far enough apart that Romine had to call me (what did we do before cell phones?) to tell me he’d found some fish. But they weren’t bass; they were crappies.
“They’re just an incidental catch when you’re jerking those baits for bass, but you can catch some giants doing this,” Romine explained, when I caught up with him. “The first five or six fish I caught here were 16 inches or better. I’m still catching good ones, but they’re getting smaller. I guess the big fish feed first.”
I pulled up a long cast from Romine’s boat and fished in the same area; I couldn’t get them to go. Romine was catching them on a shallow-diving X Rap; I had a box of jerk baits but the only X-Rap I had was a deep-diver and the fish didn’t want it. (And they didn’t want any of the other jerk baits — Rogues, Rebels, Pointers, Long As — that I had either.)
And that’s an issue with crappie; they’ll suspend and if you fish too deep (or not deep enough) you often can’t get them to go.
Romine suggested I was fishing under them.
“I tried running my deep X-Raps, too, and I can’t catch crappie or bass on them like on that smaller billed bait,” he said. “I can catch pike and walleye on them, but I can’t get the bass to go on them. I can count the bass I’ve caught on the deep-running X-Rap on one hand.”
Romine was fishing the first break off the flat, six to 10 feet of water. He had changed his cadence dramatically before he got the crappies to bite.
“I’m fishing a twitch, twitch pause, long pauses, really slowing it down,” he said, “We’ve had a north wind for the last five day and it’s really cooled that water down.
“And I keep dousing it in scent,” said Romine, who is a firm believer in mixing Fish Formula with baby oil (makes it stay on the bait longer, he says). “When they’re on it doesn’t really matter, but when there’s a cold front, it really helps. And even if it doesn’t help make the fish bite, it helps my confidence level.”
The bite died. Romine’s theory is the crappies moved.
“They’re nomadic,” he said. “You can whack them one day, the go back to the same place the next day and nothing.”
So we went back to bass fishing. It was kind of slow. I managed just one keeper-sized fish on a Rapala Husky 13 – a large, balsa bait that has been out of Normark’s catalog for more than 30 years now. It was always my favorite Rapala; I’ve got two left. Back in the ‘80s, when I broke the lip off my last, I called Rapala looking for some. The gal in the office said what I was describing was not a Rapala, so I mailed her the dead bait to her. She told they’d been out of production for years, but one of the guys in warehouse took pity on me and donated two of his for her to send me.
I owe that guy.
At any rate, I caught my fish up in about a foot of water, late in the afternoon. Romine, switched from the X-Rap to a No. 11 original and caught several fish up shallow.
“I can’t run that X-Rap in 12 inches of water,” he said. “I can run that F11 – just slow down your cadence. Sometimes those fish are in six inches of water – when you get those warm days and the right wind it blows that warm water up against the shoreline, those fish will be in six inches of water.”
Romine said the period immediately after ice out is his favorite for bass fishing.
“I think it’s the best time of year for numbers,” he said, though we didn’t prove it this day. “They get all ganged up in water that’s a couple of degrees warmer. When I was kid I didn’t think I could catch them in cold water because I couldn’t find them. But warmer water will draw fish from a long way.”
He promised to call me when the water warmed up a bit. I’ll report back to you.
