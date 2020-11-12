KALKASKA — One of the benefits of being a journalist, no matter what the beat, is getting to spend time with folks who are the top of their game.
I spent a recent afternoon with Fritz and Ric Heller, a couple of youngish 40-somethings, hunting grouse, which is something these two are especially good at. It was a rewarding experience, like having courtside seats at the NCAA finals.
This pair treks through the woods at a pace most folks would find difficult to maintain on a treadmill, let alone through alder and aspen thickets. We moved about a dozen birds over the course of maybe three hours on the ground and Ric, the younger of the pair, shot four birds, which is a very good day in what has been a tough year for the pair.
“It’s not terrible, but it’s not good either,” said Fritz, a hotelier. “We had a good stretch of weather in October and that’s when we had our most success. That’s pretty typical, but my birds are down by a bird or a bird-and-a-half an hour. I don’t know what it is; I thought we had pretty good nesting conditions, but the birds are smaller and younger this year; there must have been a lot of re-nesting. Did we not have good carryover last winter and just had fewer nesting birds this spring? I don’t know.”
Fritz said hunting has been tougher late in the season.
“Normally the best 10 days of the seasons are Oct. 25th to Nov. 5th,” he said. “This year I’ve killed two birds since Oct. 25. Am I just looking in the wrong places? I don’t know but this is the first year in years that I haven’t killed a limit (five). Ric hasn’t killed a limit either.”
Both brothers think vanishing food sources may have moved the birds around.
“We had good food until around Oct. 20th and then it disappeared,” Fritz said. “I think it just dried up and blew away in all that windy weather we had. The soft mass — the crab apples, the thorn apples, the autumn olives and the dogwood, though we didn’t have much dogwood this year — just disappeared.”
Ric thinks the mild weather we had this fall stalled typical migratory bird patterns and the song birds were here longer and ate all the berries.
“We didn’t get a real good cold spell to push them out until November,” Ric said. “We had lots of fruit on the trees in August and September and it wasn’t quite dry yet, but based on the amount of fruit we had on the trees, it went somewhere other than a grouse’s belly.”
We made three circuits through covers (two of which I remember hunting with the guys two years ago) and moved birds at two of them. Ric shot a bird within about five minutes of starting — a big mature male — that got up not far in front of him. I saw it and was shouldering my shotgun when Ric shot it. It was one of only two birds I saw; I saw another that Ric shot, too.
The Hellers typically hunt with Labs, for a variety of reasons — their dogs are well trained and stay close enough that they don’t put up a bird out of shooting range — though Fritz ran a cocker spaniel (Tippa) on one course. He’d bought the cocker for his wife, who wanted a full-time household companion, Fritz said, but “all she wants to do is hunt.”
Fritz said that adjusting their techniques to the lack of soft mass hasn’t helped much.
“This summer I was seeing birds — on the roads and in marginal cover — and that normally indicates you’re going to have a pretty good year. I was excited. But the best pattern I’ve got right now is oaks with stem density with some acorns in it.
“I’ve looked low, I’ve looked high, I’ve looked in old forests with blow downs, I’ve looked in younger stuff than I usually hunt and I’m just not finding them,” he said. “It’s been unusually windy. Are you moving birds that you’ve ever heard? It’s dried out, so the scenting conditions are worse for the dogs. Do they go somewhere else? I don’t know.”
Ric said he thinks the areas the pair are hunting does not have the best habitat right now as half of the aspens have aged out of prime grouse cover and the rest of it isn’t quite there, which is dependent on a number of factors but, generally, around 15 years old.
“We’ve got a chunk of cover that’s a touch too young and a touch that’s a touch too old and I don’t think it’s specific to our area,” he said. “We had a lot of cutting in that 2008 to 2012 range and those cuts, depending on the soil types, are still a little too young.”
Not that there aren’t any birds in the young stuff but that’s only part of it, Ric said.
“It’s not just about being able to find birds,” he said. “It has to be old enough that you can walk and see well enough to kill birds, so you can work the cover in a way that gives you the opportunity to be successful.”
Both brothers agree that in a few years, the habitat should be primo again.
