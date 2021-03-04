CHEBOYGAN — Mark Martin made his name as an angler by walleye fishing and while that remains the focus of his annual ice fishing schools, his events always take advantage of whatever the lake has to offer. The focus of his most recent outing, at Mullet Lake, turned to something completely different — burbot.
An unusual, deep-water denizen — the literature says they can found as deep as 900 feet — burbot are elongated members of the cod family, easily distinguishable by a single barbell on the chin. To my knowledge they are mostly caught incidentally by anglers seeking other species, but there are some folks who target them as they are considered to be quite toothsome and are spirited fighters.
Burbot came into focus at Mullet Lake during the pre-fishing days. While Martin located a good batch of walleyes in 50 feet of water, David Rose, a Traverse City-area fishing guide/writer went to deeper, to 65 feet, where he found them.
Rose, who was jigging Nils Master (a Jigging Rapala-like bait) tipped with a minnow tail.
“I saw them on the (depth finder) screen,” Rose said. “I dropped the lure to the bottom and when I lifted it up, it was there.”
Rose caught four, rang from 3 to 5 pounds, he said, in a couple of hours.
“It’s a fish that’s always has a bad rep,” Rose said. “Some people think they’re ugly, but I think they’re cool looking. And when you hook one, it’s rare to lose them because they have a rubbery mouth.”
Rose, who had fished for them before, often in Grand Traverse Bay, says he’s caught them as deep as 150 feet.
“They’re wonderful if you like to eat cod,” he said. “These are freshwater cod.”
Indeed. Also known as eelpout, ling, long cod and lawyer — there’s a joke in there somewhere about bottom feeders — burbot are found mostly in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, in Great Lakes waters and in the deeper, cold-water lakes. (As far south as I’ve ever heard of them being caught is in Saginaw Bay). They spawn under the ice and, in fact, many were milting or spilling eggs as they were hauled up on the ice.
The first day of the fishing school featured a fairly slow bite — though I personally caught four ‘eyes, though two them were short — so one of Martin’s pro staffers went out deep to look for them. He found.
“I reeled it up about a foot and it started taking drag,” said Jeff Kissel, a 47-year-old electrical contractor and long-time Martin pro staffer member. “I said ‘that’s no walleye.’ I love fishing walleye, but that burbot was fun.”
Kissel said he’d only ever caught one before — on nearby Burt Lake — “and I cooked it up like a walleye. It was phenomenal. I don’t understand why more people don’t target them. There’s no size limit and you can keep as many as you want.”
Kissel called pro staffer Chris Reinhold to come out and join him. Reinhold, a 43-year-old medical device maker, caught two while Kissel caught another.
“The rod was pounding the whole time,” said Reinhold who summed up the experience as “fun.”
“Now I can check that my bucket list and I guarantee you I’ll be out there tomorrow doing them same thing. I’ve fished Burt Lake for 20 years and never caught one, and if it wasn’t for Mark Martin’s fishing school, it would still be on my list.”
True to his word, Reinhold was back at the same area they next morning; he and Kissel took a bunch of students out to the burbot hole and they had a time, hooting and hollering and hauling in burbot. Many of the students caught a number of them (one angler I talked to caught five) and none of them wanted to go looking for walleyes. Whenever someone hollered “fish on,” a handful of guys went over to assist or observe. It was like a party.
I’ve had a number of encounters with burbot over the years, some accidental and other targeted. About 25 years ago, I went out after dark in spring on the pier at Frankfort with a couple of guys who called themselves “the burbmeisters.” We caught alewives with cast nets, used the alewives for bait on slip-sinker rigs, and caught a wheelbarrow full of burbot. The guys had brought a propane stove along with them, we filleted the burbs (as they called them) and we fried them up on the spot.
A little more than decade ago, I was fishing with veteran fishing guide Ken Lee for walleyes through the ice on Little Bay de Noc when he told he had something planned for when it got dark. We switched from jigging to fishing dead minnows on the bottom and caught a handful of them. It was big fun.
Burbot can grow to significant sizes. The state record burbot — 18 1/4th pounds that measured 40 inches — was caught on Munuscong Bay (St. Marys River) in 1980. The Department of Natural Resources recognizes a 5-pounder or a 26-incher as a Master Angler fish. The world record (25 pounds, two ounces) was caught in 2010 in Lake Diefenbaker in Manitoba.
Checking Master Angler records for the last couple of years showed plenty of burbot. Most were caught in Great Lakes waters, though others came from Burt Lake, Torch Lake and Crystal Lake. And if the guys fill out the paper work, there will be a bunch in 2021 from Mullet Lake, too.
