CROTON — Brett Bouwens uttered three syllables over a span of several seconds and both his father, Denny, and I knew exactly what was happening.
We were fishing with jerk baits on the Muskegon River and Brett’s “Ooh . . . ooh . . . ya,” told us a trout had charged his bait, turned away, charged again, turned away again, and then, on his third attack, got it.
It was beauty, about 20 inches long and fat. It was the first fish Brett hooked, though he’d watched a number of them chase, but refuse to commit, for about a half hour.
“You know the fly fishermen count those,” his father said.
Indeed. Fly fishermen throwing streamers regularly recount how many “follows” they had or how many fish they “turned,” over the course of an outing. It’s common to see a lot of trout chase but refuse to commit, especially when the water was as gin clear as the river was this morning.
That they wouldn’t commit sort of figured as the water was still quite cool — 50 degrees — for this time of year. A few degrees warmer and we might have connected on a few more.
Our morning had started quickly. The river was low, not necessarily as low as I’d ever seen it, but especially low for this time of year, and on my third cast with a rainbow trout-colored No. 11 Rapala, I hooked a trout. It was a nice fish, shaped almost more like a smallmouth bass than a trout (deep in the chest) and we slapped it on measuring board, just for the record, before releasing it. Seventeen inches. A great way to kick off my trout season.
This is a trip I’ve been making with Denny Bouwens for a number of years now, generally in mid-May. Except for the water conditions — it would have been better if there were a little color in the water — we had everything going for us. It was heavily overcast and drizzling intermittently, perfect for what we were doing, but we went maybe a half hour between my fish and Brett’s, as he rotated through a handful of baits until he finally hit on the one that sealed the deal.
It was a small (3 ½ inches) ThunderStick with a clear body and Wonder bread prism tape inside of it. (I tried to look it up on the internet, but there was nothing in the catalog that resembled it.)
Brett’s fish hit just as the rain intensified into a peppery downpour. That’s not unusual, either; I’ve had some of my best trout outings on jerk baits during a substantial rainfall.
“I don’t know what it is, whether they’re seeing it better, or maybe it’s because they can’t see us,” Denny offered.
“But the surface disturbance seems to make them bite better.”
Generally, a disturbed surface produces a better bite than calm water. I’ve seen it a million times, both bass fishing and walleye fishing in clear water. I suppose that’s why they describe a rippled surface as a “fisherman’s chop.”
But the bite picked up for both of us. Brett caught another dandy — this one around 18 inches — within minutes of his first. And I quickly connected with, but failed to catch, a pair of big trout — you could tell they were good ones by the way the rod loaded up — so I immediately grabbed a file to put better points on my hooks. Meanwhile Brett caught a couple of this year’s stockers, including one that was only slightly longer than his plug. (Maybe that’s why our fish all sizable guts; they were likely gorging themselves on the tiny trout, which were stocked earlier this year — and therefore were smaller than usual this year — as the Department of Natural Resources hastened to get them out of the hatcheries because the Covid-19 lockdown.)
Almost as soon as I was back to fishing I connected with a fish in the 13-inch class. Brett did, too.
Denny said he was glad to see it as up to that point everything we’d caught as either fresh this year or had been in the river for a couple of seasons.
“Those are definitely holdovers,” Denny said. “For a while there I thought there might have been a year-class missing, but now we see they’re here. At least we know we’ll have some good fish next year, too.”
The rain intensified. It wasn’t pouring, exactly, but it was coming down pretty hard and the wind had picked up and it hadn’t warmed up a lick from the 41-degree air temperature when we got in the boat at 6:30 that morning. It was, as Patrick McManus would say, “a fine and pleasant misery.”
We caught a few more stockers and Brett caught another good fish, doing all his damage on the ThunderStick. I rotated through a couple of other minnow baits (Rapala X-Rap and a Pointer) on the three rods I had rigged, but had all my action came on the rainbow-trout Rapala.
At 9 a.m., Denny said we had to run back upstream as we were getting past the prime trout water; he suggested we call it. And though I am loathe to quit while they’re biting — I was beginning to have some trouble with my baitcasting reels as my fingers became uncooperative from the cold — I was in full agreement.
I’m just glad I didn’t have to sissy out.
