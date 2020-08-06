MONTAGUE — We’d been fishing along a weed line — one that Ben Nielsen said usually holds fish – without much to show for it when Nielsen switched baits, going from a purplish to a green-pumpkin creature bait. Almost immediately, he caught a largemouth.
“Do you think changing colors did it or did we just get to a fish?” he asked. “We’ll never know.”
Indeed, I’ve long maintained you can’t prove anything about fishing as there are just too many variables. Besides, I’d caught the first two fish that morning on a purple plastic worm.
But our fishing, which had been fairly slow, picked up. So there’s that.
We were on White Lake, one of the many drowned river mouths on the west side of the state, and one Nielsen says “has more fish in it, for its size, than any other lake in the state.”
“I’ve been here when there was a 100-boat tournament and every boat had a limit,” Nielsen said. “It takes about a 4-pound average, give or take, to win.”
That’s healthy. As were the fish; as we caught more, the largemouths were averaging around 3 pounds, with a couple of bigger ones in the mix.
We were flippin’ submerged weed beds, me with a classic Texas-rigged worm, Nielsen with a drop-shot rig with a heavy weight to get it down through the weeds. It was mostly coontail, which Nielsen said is his favorite vegetation for this kind of fishing as the plants grow like trees in an aging woodlot — spreading to a thick crown near the surface, but open enough at the bottom for the fish to move around easily.
Flippin’, if you don‘t know, is a technique that caught fire in bass fishing about 40 years ago, which involves dropping a bait into heavy cover on a tight line so when a fish hits it — sometimes on the fall — you can set the hook immediately. It’s especially effective on fish that not especially aggressive (fish that aren’t chasing bait) so you have to put it in their house to get them to go. And though it is probably most closely associated with fishing brush on Southern reservoirs, it is an effective way to present a lure to fish that are buried in the weeds, too.
Typically employed with a Texas-rigged plastic bait or a jig, Neilsen has taken to using a heavy drop-shot rig, employing what is typically a finesse technique into a classic heavy cover equation. He calls it “power-shotting.”
We were fishing in 10 to 12 feet of water just inside the drop off.
“I want weeds that are close to the break,” explained Nielsen, an outdoor consumer show (think the Ultimate Fishing Show) manager. “It doesn’t have to be right on the break, just pretty close, within a cast I’d say.”
There’s no secret there. Outside of early in the season, when the fish are moving up to spawn, easy access to deep water is a key to finding bigger largemouths.
Nielsen likes to fish weeds that come up at least 3 or 4 feet from the bottom, “the higher the better,” he says, and if the grass comes all the way to the surface, well, that’s just fine, too.
“The reason I like power-shotting better than Texas-rigging is it’s in the fish’s face more,” said Nielsen, 46. “With a heavy Texas-rig, the bait plummets straight to the bottom. With a power shot, it’s up off the bottom. It’s not getting lost in the grass. The fish have an easier time seeing it. It puts it right at their eye level.”
Nielsen says he gets more fish in the boat flippin’ the drop-shot rig than with a Texas rig, because the weight is not right next to the bait and when a fish inhales it, it doesn’t get its mouth propped open by the weight, so he gets a better hook set.
There is nothing finessed about Nielsen’s rig. He uses heavy braided line and a 4/0 hook with a 1-ounce weight on the dropper, about 6 inches below the hook. He was using a Sweet Beaver (by Reaction Innovations), which is a chunky, flat-tailed bait. He prefers a straight-shank hook because he lands more fish than with a more circular or off-set hook.
“If you look at a wide-gap or off-set hook, there’s not that much gap between the point and the eye,” Nielsen said. “With a straight-shank hook there’s maximum gap.”
We spent the bulk of the day flippin’ weed lines and clumps, though at one point, Nielsen fished a submerged wood pile — most of these drowned river mouth lakes have submerged wood piles from the logging days — that produced a nice smallmouth. Otherwise, it was all largemouths except for one sunfish that smacked a Ned rig I was fooling around with near the wood pile.
We caught about 25 bass and our best five would have probably gone around 19 pounds, which could win a tournament on a slow day here, Nielsen said, and that’s what this was; we never got on a stretch of weeds that produced numerous fish as is typically the case on this lake, he said.
But Nielsen caught about 90 percent of our fish and that opened my eyes; as a long-time flipper, I’d never considered tailoring a drop-shot rig to the presentation. Power-shotting, from what I can see, is the real deal.
