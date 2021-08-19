HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The weather radar said the storms were going to go north of us, but none of us — Steve Van Assche, my brother Phil and yours truly — liked the looks of the dark sky, let alone the occasional flash of lightning in the distance. Van Asshe, who has fished Lake St. Clair his whole life and has been guiding anglers for the last 22 years — said that maybe we should start heading toward land.
We were out in the middle of the lake, just off the shipping channel, and had been drifting with minnows, catching some perch, when Van Assche fired up the outboard on his 20-foot Lund Alaskan and headed for the South Channel. We got here just as the rain started coming down, so we tied up to seawall, ran up to a house that was under construction and stood on the porch.
“If I’d have thought it was going to storm like this I would have brought the big boat,” Van Assche said. “But it’s easier to drift fish out of the open boat. There’s more room.”
It was almost two hours before the weather passed and we could get back on the lake again. No wonder the weatherman’s off so often.
We started where we’d left off, but the first fish we hit wasn’t a perch. It was a smallmouth and a dandy — at least 4 pounds — and then we caught a nice perch. But the next fish dwarfed that first bass; I guessed it at 6.5 pounds, maybe bigger. It was only 21 inches long, but it was least a foot tall (from belly to dorsal fin) and as big around as a volleyball, shaped more like sheepshead than a bass.
Van Assche said the smallmouths have been running big this year.
“Bass fishing is always good,” he said. “There are a lot of bass in the lake. It got a little tough three or four years ago, but bass fishing is as good as it’s ever been. Big bass. Lots of big bass.”
That was something of a problem as we were hoping to catch perch, but we couldn’t keep the bass off of us.
Perch fishing has been pretty good, Van Assche said.
“It’s usually pretty tough this time of year but it’s pretty decent for the summer,” he said.
Van Assche’s technique is pretty simple; he drifts with golden shiners until he hits a pod of perch, then anchors and sits on them. He uses a three way swivel with about a three-foot leader and single hook on one side of the three-way and a 2.5- foot leader attached to a 1-ounce sinker on the other. When he hits perch, he swaps out to rods with spreader rigs to fish a pair of minnows.
“It’s pretty simple,” he says. “I use golden shiners because that’s what I can get. Spot-tails are probably better, but they’re pretty hard to get a hold of unless you get them yourself. None of the bait shops have got them around here.
“But the golden shiners are a little more durable than the spot-tails. And they work, obviously.”
Van Asshe cruises the area adjoining the shipping channel, looking for weeds on the bottom. He prefers to fish sand grass (Chara) — which is a fine, filamentous grass — because it’s easier to fish than coontail or cabbage.
“It’s not really that scientific,” he said. “Anywhere along that channel there’s a current there and there are fish there. The snails cling to those weeds and the perch feed on the snails. The snails are in the cabbage, too, but it comes up higher off the bottom and is harder to fish.”
Van Assche mostly fishes for walleye and muskie, but the walleye fishing had slowed in the last week, he said, so he switched for perch. He prefers to fish the Canadian side of the border lake for muskies, but the border was still closed when we went — it has subsequently re-opened — and he’s back to muskie fishing again.
But he said he anticipates excellent perch fishing this fall.
“My buddies in Canada said last fall was the best perch fishing they’ve ever seen, but we couldn’t go over there,” he said. “This fall it’ll be really good in Canada. The Americans put a lot of pressure on the fish over there — 80 to 90 percent of the fishing pressure — and we haven’t been over there, so it’ll be good. There are a lot perch right now. In October and November it’ll be real good.”
Ah, but the same goes for muskie and walleye in the fall.
We kept moving, looking for pods of perch to set up on and pretty much not finding them because the smallmouths wouldn’t leave us alone. We set up on them with perch rigs a couple of times, but continued to catch more bass than perch.
And what bass they were; Van Assche said he was hoping to catch a 2-pounder for lunch, but we couldn’t catch one. They were all running 3 pounds-plus.
That’s some problem to have, eh?
We wound up with about 20 perch in the ice chest — we had to sort through the dinks to get them — but we probably caught more bass than we did perch.
Van Assche said he’ll be concentrating on muskie from now until October, when he’ll get started after the perch again – if that’s what his sports want. You can reach him at 586-524-2827.
