MUSKEGON — We were on the lake well before sunset, trolling crankbaits among a few other boats, and Chris Reinhold mentioned that anything we did early would just be a bonus.
“They like it dark,” said Reinhold, a medical device maker and walleye angler. “They usually start biting around 9:20.”
As the darkness enveloped us on a warmish, breezy night, I heard “there’s one,” from my partner. I looked at my watch. It was 9:20 on the nose.
Talk about Babe Ruth calling his shot, eh?
Reinhold cranked it in and I netted it. It was solid ‘eye, about 3 pounds, just what you want, not too big and not too small. And it was the start of something good.
It was one every 10 minutes from then on, all within an eighth-mile area or so, just back and forth on the edge of a drop-off. At 10:30, I put our sixth walleye in the live well. (We had one that was just short of 15 inches in the interim.)
To quote Frank Zappa: Zoot Allures.
Ah, but all things come to an end, eh? The wind got up, switched to the east (remember the saying, wind from the east ...) and the bite died. Over the next 90 minutes we caught just one more. They were there; we were still marking plenty of fish on the sonar. They just didn’t want to play.
Reinhold, 41, told me he’s been fishing at night for walleyes for more than 20 years. He heard about it — “I heard Mark Martin did it,” he said — tried it, and eventually started catching ‘em.
“I don’t remember how many trips it took me to catch a fish, but once I got it figured out, I got it figured out real quickly,” he said. “When they’re really biting you sometimes get your 10 fish in an hour.”
And sometimes you don’t. The night bite on Muskegon Lake is best from Independence Day through early September, Reinhold said, but once a good number of salmon come in from Lake Michigan, the walleye’s turtle.
“At Muskegon Lake, when the bite is on, it’s great,” Reinhold told me. “But when it’s off, it will totally confuse you.”
Reinhold trolls slowly, near bottom, in 17 to 19 feet of water — if you get any shallower you’re asking for trouble with weeds, he said — with a rather unique presentation. He uses a three-way swivel with a tungsten weight in front of his terminal rig, and runs a Shad Rap on a short leader on the bottom of the three-way and a largish (No. 13) floating Rapala on a longer leader above it. On the night we fished, all but one of our fish came on the original Rapala.
“Some nights they slam the floater and some nights they slam the Shad Rap,” he said. “It’s whatever they’re feeling that night so I give them both of them.”
But Reinhold said there’s more to it than just dragging baits.
For instance, he separates the weight from the swivel with glass beads — “The weight hits the bead and creates a clicking sound,” he said — and he’s constantly imparting action to the plug with his rod.
“I use a series of twitches,” he explained. “Sometimes just a short, quick twitch with a quick let-back. Sometimes a short twitch with a slow let-back. Sometimes a long, sweeping pull with a slow let-back. I have series of cadences I run through until I start catching them and then when I find the right cadence, that’s what I go to.”
It was a short — about 6 inches — snappy twitch producing this night.
We were both using silver/blue-back Rapalas on the longer leader, which is Reinhold’s go-to lure.
“A number of them work — clown, gold and black, and others — but I like blue-backs best,” he said. “I catch more fish on them plain and simple, almost everywhere I go.”
And Reinhold jazzes his baits up with glow-in-the-dark tape and rattles, too, as do many night-time walleye anglers.
“At night I troll all hard baits,” he said. “In the summertime, during the day, I troll crawler harnesses and smaller crankbaits. But at night I like a larger-profile bait. And I don’t know anybody else who uses a three-way system at night.
“Once the salmon come through the bite dies and the night bite won’t start up again until the end of October,” he continued. “But it gets really good again in November and it’ll go all the way through ice-up. Sometimes December is best, but that’s when the perch start biting and I get after the perch.”
A tournament angler and part of the Ice Force fishing team, Reinhold said he plans to study for his captain’s license this winter and start guiding.
“People are asking me to take them out for pay, but I can’t until I get my captain’s license,” he said.
Meanwhile, he said, he’ll get back to night fishing in October, but he won’t really get serious about it until he’s filled his deer tags.
He told me to get hold of him in November and he’ll really show me something.
What do you bet the odds are I do (and he does, too)? I’d say they’re pretty high.
