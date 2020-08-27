KALKASKA — When I met up with Steve Sendek at the appointed hour, he told me he’d done what we were about to do the night before with four other people and the fishing was “unbelievable,” as they’d limited out directly.
So I told him I didn’t want to hear any of that should-have-been-here-yesterday stuff.
“Don’t worry,” he replied. “We’ll get our fish.”
He was right; by midnight, two hours after we launched the boat, we had 10 rainbow trout in the cooler.
Fishing for trout on lakes at night is “a fun thing to do during the hot summer,” he said, “and the rainbows are really easy to catch.”
He was right about that, too.
We were on a small lake, one of about a dozen within an hour or so of Sendek’s Grayling home that the Department of Natural Resources stocks with trout.
We fished with slip bobbers and worms, had our first fish in the boat within 20 minutes of starting, and except for about a 15-minute period when we had to re-rig after tangling up lines hopelessly — when a nice trout took off on a drag-testing run — we had pretty much non-stop action.
The key is to fish at the thermocline, the depth at which the temperature changes when the lake stratifies.
In this case, it was between 20 and 25 feet down — you could see the temperature change on the depth finder — so we tied our bobber stops that far up from the hooks and fished with worms.
“They’re right at the thermocline or just below it,” explained Sendek, a retired DNR fisheries biologist. “They’re right at that 55 degree water that they like, so you know where to catch them.”
We had the boat lit up — like a Christmas tree, as the saying goes – with lanterns and light bars, which is important for two reasons, Sendek said.
For one thing, the light attracts the zooplankton, which attract the baitfish, which attract the predator fish. But even more importantly, of course, you need the lights to see your bobber go down.
Sendek said the DNR stocks these lakes — known as two-story lakes because they are typically support a bass/bluegill-type community, but are deep and cold enough to support trout — in late April or early May with 6 ½- to 8-inch rainbows that grow quickly.
“By July a lot of them will be legal (12 inches) if you’ve got good food,” Sendek said. “Most of them are stocked every year. And by September they’ll put on a couple of more inches.
“And the 17- and 18-inch fish are 2-year-olds, holdovers from the last year.”
Sendek said he uses worms — we used half nightcrawlers but any earthworms will do — for bait because they’re easy to come by and work just fine.
But others guys use other bait.
“Some people go with corn, but I frown on that because it screws up their digestive system,” he said. “I’ve cleaned them before and their insides are all inflamed, so I like to stay away from that.”
Sendek, who grew up in the Upper Peninsula, said he used to fish these stocked trout lakes regularly with his father, often with minnows, but he eventually found it was less hassle — and he did just as well — with worms.
Besides, a lot of lakes now have minnow bans because the fisheries folks don’t want to let any undesirable species get started in them.
But a big difference now, he said, is back when he was a kid, the state would use rotenone to kill off a lake and then stock it with trout, which grew quickly when they didn’t have any competition.
“On a lot of those lakes where they used rotenone to remove the fish, the trout fishing would be just terrific for the next five years or so until the other species became re-established,” Sendek said. “Then they’d have to go back in and use rotenone again. But they’ve gotten away from doing a lot of that.”
Typically, the bulk of the fish population on those lakes that were rotenoned was “rough fish,” such as suckers and bullheads, which didn’t draw a lot of attention from the angling public.
It was fish managers making chicken salad out of chicken feathers.
“This has been around a long, long time,” said Sendek, who is 65 years young. “We did it a lot in the summer and we just had a hoot. We often went during the summer doldrums when there wasn’t a lot of other fishing going on trout-fishing wise. We’d just kick back in the boat and visit and tell stories. It was just fun.”
That’s what we did. We anchored in 45 feet of water and visited — I’ve known and fished (usually for trout) with Sendek for a couple of decades now — and told stories, some of which were even true. It was old-fashioned fishing — watching the cork go down — with a little bite of high-tech (modern lighting) thrown in. The only hassle was the lights drew insects, but bug dope kept the mosquitoes off and you can put up with the gnats and moths when the fishing is as good as it was.
It wasn’t especially challenging, but the rainbows were delicious.
“It’s just another diverse fishing opportunity that we have here in Michigan,” Sendek summarized.
I couldn’t have said it better myself.
