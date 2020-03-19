CHEBOYGAN — What do fishing success and desirable real estate have in common? Three things: location, location, location.
There may be a million factors that contribute to a successful angling outing, but there is no one single variable in fishing that is more important than being right on the X. Still, there are some places where being right on the X is more critical than others, and Mullett Lake, the giant 16,600-acre body of water that is part of Michigan’s Inland Waterway seems to be one of them.
At least that’s the word from Chad Schut, a travelling walleye guide who makes Mullett his home field form June through November.
“It’s got a ton of structure,” Schut explained after a day on the ice that was more successful for his partner and him than for a lot of other guys. “It’s not a bowl, it’s a fisherman’s lake. If you understand where fish live, this is a lake you can excel on.”
Schut was one of the pro staffers at Mark Martin’s Ice Fishing vacation School on Mullet Lake earlier this winter and he (and his student partner) had perhaps the best first day on the ice of anyone, catching not only a fair number of walleyes — the target species for this adventure — but a big bunch of perch as well.
“This lake has a bunch of diversity and big fish — once you find them,” Schut said. “There’s great perch — and they have really showed themselves this year — and big giant pike. But they’re not everywhere. Mullett Lake is all about location.”
According to Schut, the fish travel long distances on Mullett and “what was hot yesterday can be a dead zone today. There’s so much structure that the fish can relocate easily, so first you’ve got to find fish. Once you’ve found them, they’re pretty easy to catch.”
The significant structure elements — mostly rock piles and rocky points — is one of the reasons that Martin chose Mullett for an event location.
After the first couple of days of instruction (both on the ice and in the classroom, generally with electronic mapping applications in hand) Martin turns the students loose and expects them to find their own places to fish on the last day of the event. Mullett is perfect for such an assignment, he said.
“I used to fish Burt,” said Martin, who is not only Michigan’s, but one of America’s, best-known walleye fishermen. “Mullett is deeper and it’s not picked on as hard as Burt. This lake has a lot more structure and lots of small structure elements, but you have to be looking for them to find them.”
As if to illustrate, Martin had to make the rounds mid-morning.
So he moved Adam Kraght, his cameraman and a non-fisherman, to one of those small, structure elements about 100 yards from where I was fishing with another guy, and left him there while he made his rounds.
When Martin returned, Kraght —and let me repeat, he was a non-fisherman — had three walleyes on the ice and he caught another shortly after Martin got back.
The place Martin had put him was textbook — a small flat in 32 feet of water surrounded by 40 feet of water or more.
Mullett, Martin said, has the same fish populations as Burt — to which it is connected — but the fish are generally bigger on Mullett because they have more to eat.
“Mullet has a better food base,” Martin said. “It has way more shiners and a cisco (lake herring) population. You can see them on your fish finder. They’re constantly getting chased around the lake by the predators and if you choose a point on structure, the bait follows that kind of stuff and it will show up from time to time.
“But you have to fish fairly deep, more than 30 feet, on inside turns and points. We figured that out fairly quickly — not overnight, it takes a few times of getting hit over the head before you get it — but we were fishing shallow and not catching them or not seeing them and the guys in deeper water were doing better. Mullett Lake was a shining star of the state this year. It put every other lake in Michigan to shame ice fishing this year; for one thing it was a place you could ice fish because it had good ice. I’ve talked to guys who went back after the school and they told me they limited out almost every time. One guy told me he caught more walleyes on Mullett this winter than he ever did on Saginaw Bay. And he caught bunches of big perch, too.”
I never found themselves. In a day and a half, I fished almost non-stop on the ice — I’d take a five-minute break every 90 minutes or so to step into a shanty to warm my hands — jigging with two rods, a Jigging Rapala tipped with a minnow and a beaded spoon.
I managed three perch (only one was a keeper) in the morning and in the afternoon, after I moved, I finally caught a 17-inch walleye about an hour before dark. I had one more bite by quitting time, by which time, I’d worn out both my arms jigging all day.
But the lesson was clear. I wasn’t on the X. As with real estate, Mullett Lake is all about location, location, location.
