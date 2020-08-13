NEWAYGO — The pool was long and beautiful. Having climbed over several deadfalls that might have challenged an acrobat, I was faced with a stretch of the prettiest trout water I’d seen in a while. Because a recent rainfall had colored the water some, I couldn’t tell how deep it was, but both banks were lined with brush and downed trees and at the head of it, about a dozen casts upstream, was another log jam that produced two rivulets of fast moving stream. This was the sort of place trout live.
So we moved up deliberately, Brett Bouwens taking the left bank, me working the right, running our spinners along the edges of the cover and as we neared the next obstruction and the current picked up, we were able to get our lures to sweep under the cover and between the two of us we came up with ... nothing.
“There should have been a fish there,” I said to my partner.
“Yes, there should have,” Bouwens said. “But the problem is you could say that about just about everywhere on this stream. And there aren’t enough of them to be everywhere.”
We were fishing on a tributary to a tributary to a larger river, a stream I’ve fished a number of times in the past — always successfully — but typically a couple of miles downstream, where it was a little wider and even more obstructed with timber and brush. Fact is, I’ve given up on fishing that stretch because it’s just too tough; you spend 90 percent of your energy climbing over and limboing under and squeezing through the deadfalls and only have so much left to actually fish. It’s like taking a beating. Maybe even worse.
And that, of course, is why the fish are there. Not many guys want to work as hard as it takes to fish this stream.
We were doing well, Bouwens especially as he — 45 years younger than I — was able to negotiate the Marine Corps-level obstacle course better than I could. In truth, I had to sit down for a minute after one especially arduous log jam and catch my breath. I could tell Bouwens was anxious to keep moving, but he held up and waited for me.
“You can still do everything I can,” Bouwens said, graciously. “It just takes you a little longer.”
Sigh.
We started catching them almost immediately after we started. Bouwens nailed a dandy — say, 17-inch — brown trout within minutes, on a Blue Fox spinner with a brown-trout colored blade, a lure his girlfriend had given him for his birthday. I’ve never met her, but she’s clearly a keeper.
It’s not an especially well-known stream, a creek that shows up on the atlas as just a squiggly blue line, the kind there are hundreds of in Michigan. Someone showed it to me well more than a decade ago and then, a number of years later, I showed it to Denny Bouwens, Brett’s dad and an off-times fishing partner of mine. The senior Bouwens, who is an excellent angler, was so enamored with it that he and his son began exploring and found this stretch that you can cover in about half the time it takes to cover the stretch I fished.
I used a small, gold, Mepps-style spinner until I lost it, then switched to a small Rapala for about 45 minutes. I moved a few fish with it, but couldn’t convince them to commit. I switched back to a spinner and started catching them again.
It was tough fishing; the stream was tight, so much so, that casting was a challenge. Often, you had to just dangle your bait from the rod, let the tip load, and flip it upstream, doing it just so lest you hang it up and spoil the hole, putting the lure thistighttocover. But when you did it right, you were often rewarded with a fine trout.
My partner, with whom I’ve fished (along with his dad) since he was a lad, was especially good at it, making difficult presentations in places you’d have sworn a magician couldn’t have pulled off. He was amply rewarded.
It took us about four hours to cover the stretch, which I guessed was around a mile and a half, fishing half the time and scrambling over, around, and through obstructions the other half. I caught 15 trout; I had two rainbows that would keep and two browns that might have, but I wasn’t keeping any and didn’t bring a tape measure along to check. Bouwens caught twice as many and kept his limit (four browns and a rainbow) for the frying pan.
The key to making this work — aside from having the physical wherewithal to do it — is the right gear. It takes a rod with a soft tip (so it’ll load properly for wrist flipping your bait) but a strong butt so you can haul them out of the trash when you connect. I was using 8-pound test line, which I would consider a bit heavy for this application, but anything lighter would have been courageous—– or perhaps foolhardy — as there are some big trout in this stream; the water color allowed me to get away with it.
But the takeaway is that there is some terrific trout fishing in Michigan in places you’ve never heard of. You just have to find them.
