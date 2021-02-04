IONIA — Within minutes of entering the old-age (essentially abandoned) apple orchard, Sadie, Bill Bird’s aging beagle, slipped into a brush pile and came out howling. Pepper, Bird’s younger dog, and Lucy, his buddy Wally Ingvartsen’s beagle, joined in.
The race was on.
The cottontail took the dogs through an adjoining tall grass field, back into the orchard for a minute, back into the grass, and disappeared. The dogs quieted down.
“It went down a hole,” said Bird, a lifelong rabbit hunter. “They know just where the holes are. Sometimes they’ll get out and run and run in big circles, but once they make up their minds they’ve had enough, they head straight to those holes.”
It didn’t take long for the dogs to strike another trail and this time, the rabbit wanted to run. It traversed the length of the orchard several times and all three of us saw it at various points.
I saw it three times, once for a brief second, again when it crossed a lane about 75 yards away from me, and a third time as it was ducking behind a brush pile. I took a crack at it and missed.
The race lasted close to an hour, I guess, when the dogs seemed to lose the track. The guys gathered up their dogs and we went elsewhere.
Bird, whom I’ve known for a couple of decades and is one of the few guys I hunt and fish with who is actually older than I am, told me that he started hunting rabbits as a teen.
There were virtually no deer in southern Michigan in those days, he said, but there were plenty of rabbits.
Bird had a beagle and he had a buddy with a pair of rat terriers; the terriers would run the rabbits out of the brush piles and the beagle would chase them, he said.
“We killed a lot of rabbits,” Bird said. “We had days when we killed 10 or 15. There were a lot of rabbits then. There aren’t as many rabbits now.”
I’m inclined to agree with him. I remember rabbits everywhere when I was a youngster and it seemed like whenever went with my dad, we killed at least a handful. And we didn’t have a dog; that was my job — to stomp on the brush piles and kick the rabbits out.
So I asked Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Adam Bump if our recollections were valid.
“Rabbits are very local-situation dependent,” he said. “Where you hunted back then, there were more hedge rows, corners, edges — old-school farming. With modern farming, where there’s no brush or hedge rows, you’re not going to have as many. And the way you jump on brush pile when you’re 15 is different than today; you might not want to admit it, but think about it.
“And there are populations swings that just happen. You can have a few years where there are rabbits everywhere and then some years when they’re not.”
Certainly there are more predators now. In southern Michigan coyotes were unheard of. Now there are plenty. And there are more avian predators now, too.
Back in the day it was pretty acceptable to kill hawks — because they were going to get the farmer’s chickens. That’s changed. Think about how often you see eagles these days. When I was a kid, it was almost never.
In southern Michigan, cottontails are the only rabbits around, but in northern Michigan there are snowshoe hares. Snowshoe hare populations are thought to be cyclical, especially the farther north you go.
“We don’t have enough data to detect it, but they seem to respond well to good conditions, like when you have early and persistent snow,” Bump said. “And they’re in pockets — we’ve had years when people complain there aren’t any and years when they’re all over the place.”
The DNR tries to create hare habitat by having timber harvesters leave more slash and pile it up.
“Hares need big, tall, massive brush piles,” Bump said. “Cottontails, you can take the trimmings from your trees around the house and build brush piles. Hares need more massive structure and they need more tall conifer cover.”
The DNR has partnered with conservation groups to build brush piles on state game areas around the state under the theory that if you build it they will come. It stands to reason; rabbits breed like ... rabbits.
“Rabbits are biologically designed to be little restaurants,” Bump said. “They’re sexually mature at two to three months. The first litters you have in the spring are having litters by the end of the summer. By fall, young of the year can outnumber adults by 10 to one. Some other small rodents do the same — they probably don’t have an average life span that exceeds a year.”
One things is certain — there are nowhere near the number of rabbit hunters as there once was.
“Like all small game hunting, we’ve seen a decline over time,” said Brian Frawley, the DNR biologist who conducts hunting surveys. “In 2017 we estimated there about 63,000 rabbit hunters in Michigan.”
In 1976 — the peak of modern-day rabbit hunting — the DNR estimated there 420,000. And though the DNR’s data only goes back to the 1950s, it’s conceivable there were ever more before that; in the ‘40s meat was rationed and in the ‘30s, during the Great Depression, rabbits were nicknamed “Hoover steaks.”
Bird, Ingvartsen and I went two more places and we wound up killing three cottontails. That’s not how any of us remember it when we were kids. And I’ve got to believe that’s not selective memory.
