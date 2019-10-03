GLADWIN –- I didn’t hear the bird flush, but I heard the shotgun report from one of my partners off to my right – no more than 20 yards away but completely invisible in the young aspens that were as thick as road tar – and he said he got it and it should be just in front of me. I took a few steps and called my dog over to me. While I was searching the understory, I noticed Elvis (and, yes, he is named after the king) on point another 10 yards to my left.
I moved over to him and tapped him on the butt and said, “Get ‘im.” Elvis didn’t move. I encouraged him again, but Elvis remained frozen. I pushed him a little but he stayed on point.
Oh, well. I picked up the bird and held it front of him, shook it a little, and made over him. He was excited. Good boy, Elvis.
It was my third day in the woods this fall — actually, it was technically the first day of autumn — a couple of days after woodcock season opened, but the first bird we’d killed, and Elvis hasn’t figured out the retrieving part of the equation yet. But he’s getting the rest of it. I was relieved. I was afraid he was kind of a dim bulb.
I was hunting in an, oh, eight-to-10-year-old aspen cut with Al Stewart and his son Chris. Al, the upland bird specialist with the Department of Natural Resources, and I have been opening woodcock season together for a couple of decades now and his son Chris has joined us for the last half dozen years or so.
We’d gone out once in the same area to hunt grouse before the woodcock season opened and though we flushed a ton of birds, none of the grouse (six) offered a shot. But Elvis pointed a couple of the woodcock we flushed (22) in the two hours we spent on the ground.
Last year, when he was a puppy, he showed no signs of understanding what we were doing out there. I’d only taken him a couple of times as he was having some difficulty with basic commands – such as, “come” – but he was having fun, which is kind of the point.
I’d made a conscious decision to take it slowly with this guy as he‘s got all the right stuff (genetically) to be a good hunter, but appeared to be a little bit soft and I didn’t want to ruin him by pushing him too hard. I’m not much of a dog trainer and I’d rather he’d learn from his own mistakes than from mine. You can argue this nature vs. nurture stuff all you want, but I believe if a dog’s got the stuff he’ll figure it out.
We’d hunted opening day on the east end of the Upper Peninsula with minimal results. Our first couple of hours, in habitat that looked good from a distance but looked a lot less so once we got into it, was almost a complete bust. Elvis went on point once, near a mud puddle on a two track. Al got there first and noticed a fresh bear track in the mud. While we were musing on whether or not that’s what he was pointing, we heard a grouse flush in front of us. That afternoon, we went to another spot and were just getting into the good habitat – and started finding a few birds — when it started raining and thundering and we decided to get out of there before the lightning started.
But we were finding birds this time, though getting any shooting was problematic. That’s the way it can be early in the season when the trees are still greener than dollar bills and the understory so thick a giraffe would have trouble walking through it. Brigh (rhymes with rye), Chris’s dog, went on point and Elvis honored him. Good boy, Elvis, though we didn’t get a shot.
We fought our way through the shintangle, hunting in stuff that was as steamy as a sauna, putting up birds, but rarely getting a decent look at them. Chris killed a woodcock. Al killed another.
For my part, I shot one shell at a fast-fleeing grouse that gave me about a six-inch window that slammed shut about the time I got on the bird.
But I saw a lot to be encouraged about. We flushed about 25 woodcock. That was almost to be expected; Al reports that’s that woodcock banders had their best spring in close to 20 years, which is a very positive sign. Woodcock populations have been in long-term decline – I know I killed a lot more of them 30 years ago, but then again, I was 30 years younger. I suppose that has to figure into it somewhat.
And grouse? That was encouraging, too. We put up, over the three days, a little more than two an hour, which is not good, but is on par with my experiences the last couple of years and after the biblical rains we had during the nesting season this spring, I was expecting almost no reproduction. So we got that going for us.
And then there’s Elvis. He’s getting it. Praise the Lord.
So when the leaves start coming down and the shooting opportunities improve, I think we’ll have a pretty good bird season.
