WYANDOTTE — Plenty of tournament anglers will tell you the decisions you make on the water determine your success.
Theron Hoffman made one that likely changed the course of our day.
Hoffman, 33, hosted me on the Detroit River recently, along with his father, Tom, who is just a hair younger than I am and has been fishing the river since he was old enough to hold a pole. Theron had two places in mind to get started. And when the first didn’t produce almost immediately, he went to Plan B. Which did produce immediately.
I hit a fish — a nice walleye, around 20 inches — within a minute or so of starting our drift. Then Tom hit one. And then Theron hit three in a row and I caught my second and we had six — one limit — in the live well within 30 minutes of arriving on the spot.
We were fishing 17 feet of water, which for Theron, is sort of deep.
“I like to stay in less than 20 feet and the shallower the better,” he said, “especially early in the season when they go shallow for spawning.
“And the reason I like it shallow is you’re going to catch more of the bigger fish shallow. You don’t catch many big fish deeper than 35 feet — at least on this water system. It might be different elsewhere. But here, any deeper than 35 feet you’re not going got be pulling the quality fish that we’ve got here.
“And I try to key in on shallow rocky areas,” he continued. “Walleye lay their eggs in the rocks in shallow areas. And the water’s usually warmer in the shallows (it was still less than 50 degrees, by the by) and that makes for a more aggressive bite.”
We caught one more fish, and Theron decided to repeat the drift.
“If we’d have started here, we’d probably be done already,” the elder Hoffman said.
But the difference in the next drift was notable in three ways. For one, it was good daylight. Secondly, there were about 20 times as many boats as when we started there. And third, we only caught two on that drift.
“I don’t like to be around a lot of other boats,” Theron said. “Sometimes you can’t avoid it. But when you get a lot of guys running their outboards over their heads, that spooks the fish.”
It took three drifts — about two hours — to fill our second ticket. And we weren’t the only crew experiencing that lull. We saw far fewer landing nets coming out.
We fished the same area and caught, nothing, for the next two hours. (And again, we weren’t alone. I didn’t see any other boats land a fish, either.) They just quit.
We fished with one ounce jigs (FatBoy Jigs) tipped with plastic trailers from Roadside Minnows, one of three styles (Apex, Reaper or Predator, which differed from one another by the shape of the tail). Color didn’t seem to matter a lot as we all used different colors and we all caught fish. And we all used stinger hooks — a unique design made by the Dip Net Bait and Tackle in Ecorse, which featured a soft bead near the attaching loop, making it easier to remove and put back on when you changed tails.
Most of the fish we caught had the main jig hook, but Theron thinks it’s senseless not to use a stinger hook.
“You have insurance on your car, why not have insurance on your bait?” he said.
The one-ounce jigs we used were maybe a little bigger than a lot of guys use, though I personally don’t believe it’s that critical in this application. Neither did Theron.
“You have to do whatever you can do to feel bottom,” he said. “It seems like bigger fish will inhale 5/8th ounce a little better, but it’s all about staying in contact with the bottom.”
We all used stiff rods with baitcasting reels (which are more easily manipulated with one hand than spinning reels) filled with braided line. Theron uses Fireline and no leader.
“When you run into a little bit clearer water I can see fluorocarbon being more effective, but in the Detroit River there’s usually a little bit of a stain. On a very good day you may be able to see 10 feet down. A very good day.”
After our fishless lull, we went out to deeper water — which had a lot more color to it.
“This is desperation on my part, when I get this deep,” Theron said, “but when the sun’s out like it is — walleyes are sensitive to the sun — you have to move deeper.”
We caught a couple more walleyes as well as some suckers and Tom caught a big buffalo. The wind had gotten up considerably and fishing was tougher. Theron had a couple of additional ideas to try, but I begged off. We had 14. How many do you need?
Besides, I’ll be back. The Hoffmans are accomplished handliners. And that’s too much fun not to do if you get the opportunity.
