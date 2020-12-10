ST. CLAIR SHORES — There’s an old saw about angling — never leave fish to find fish — that sounds sensible enough, but for some reason, fishermen seem to forget it all the time. I saw the wisdom in that aphorism again for about the millionth time on Lake St. Clair recently while fishing with a couple of guys who were on a very simple pattern but thought that maybe we could improve on it by going elsewhere.
We were fishing in a marina up on the Nautical Mile (that stretch of Jefferson Avenue that serves as the epicenter of the boating world here) for panfish. It was pretty simple stuff — we pitched small jigs under slip bobbers dressed with tiny plastic bodies into the boat slips — and were rewarded with plentiful pisces — bluegills, crappie, yellow perch and even the occasional under-sized largemouth bass.
My partners — Zack Watts and Theron Hoffman — had found the fish (in this case, bluegills) a few days earlier when they’d spent a day walleye fishing without any success and pulled into the marina with an hour of daylight left and decided to try the bluegills to salvage the day. They did well enough to think that making a day of it might be worthwhile.
Watts, who is an employee at Selfridge Air Base, says he’s a regular dock hopper in the marinas on that end of the lake and it’s usually dependable and productive. The best fishing, he said, is late fall and early spring — pre-ice and post-ice — though crappie fishing can be very good when the fish are in there spawning in later spring.
Watts has been doing this for 15 years.
“I was doing a lot of ice fishing with my dad in those marinas and I figured those fish had to be in there before ice and after ice as well,” he said. “So as soon as I realized what was there, I started doing it.”
The key, Watts said, is to keep the bait moving.
“When you’re fishing with plastics you have to keep it moving just like when you’re ice fishing, you’re constantly jigging that thing up and down,” he said.
That’s a little bit of a problem with slip bobbers as every time you move the bobber, you reel the bait up, but the water was about nine feet deep and it would have been ridiculous trying to cast with that long a leader. A good wind ameliorates that issue, but the wind wasn’t penetrating the boat houses. An alternative would be to use a long rod — like a 15-foot cane pole — and just flip it around, but none of us had one with us.
We were using Nano Fry and Baby Guppies, made by Roadside Minnows. Watts says he always uses plastic instead of, say, wax worms.
“When it’s cold I don’t have to mess around with changing the bait and I can catch as many fish as I can until it’s too torn up and has to be replaced,” he said.
It’s important to have your bobber weighted properly so it’s not overly buoyant if the fish are biting lightly. And it’s equally important to fish around any cover; the majority of the fish we caught were up against the dock pilings.
“Metal pilings absorb heat from the sun so the water’s a little bit warmer,” Watts said. “And the wooden pilings will be covered with algae and that holds the bugs that bring minnows in to them, too.”
We started in the marina where we’d launched and fished there for about two hours and put about 20 fish in the bucket, mostly ‘gills (nice ones, too; they ran eight inches or more). We caught some crappies and a ton of perch, but all but one of each were throwbacks.
So we decided to try a couple of other marinas, of which there are no shortage here. A couple of them were places where buddies of theirs told them they’d had success lately. The first one was a crappie spot and the specks were in there alright, but they averaged about five or six inches in length. We spent more than an hour in there and managed to put one sac-au-lait in the bucket.
Our next spot was a perch spot and, again, the information was spot on, but the perch were dinks. We caught a zillion of them, the bulk of which were the perfect size for pike bait. We managed three or four that were good enough to filet.
Our third stop was a marina where the guys had fished in the past and, again, there were fish there (mostly perch) but again they were small. All told, we put about four hours (including travel time) into exploring those others marinas and were rewarded with about a quarter of the catch in twice the time that we had in our first place. So when we started discussing what to do next, it seemed prudent to go back to where we started.
We did. And we picked up where we left off, catching mostly bluegills. By the time we had enough of it — it was getting dark and the temperature was dropping — we had about 50 fish in the bucket.
Conclusion? We would have done just as well — maybe even better — if we’d have just stayed where we were all day and kept going back to the places that produced best.
Again, it’s simple; never leave fish to find fish.
