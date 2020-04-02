NILES — It was still below freezing — on an early March day that would not make 40 degrees — when I climbed into the boat on the St. Joseph River with Jim Horn, who had bass on his mind. I asked what the game plan was and he said he didn’t really have a plan, more like an outline.
“This time of year there a lot of different things that might work, so you start with the basics and then start experimenting until you see what’s working.”
We started with Horn’s basic technique for cold-water bass fishing, tossing blade baits and bringing them down the slope to the river channel. Our first 30 minutes resulted in one bite; I had a fish clobber it and it took off like a bat out of Hades and pulled off.
“Might have been a steelhead,” Horn offered. “I’ve caught them doing this before.”
On our second stop, Horn got bit twice. The first one liberated his blade bait immediately.
“Pike,” he said.
He picked up a rod with a living rubber jig and paddle tail grub. A fish bit and this one was definitely a pike; Horn reeled it in. It would have been a keeper had pike season been open.
But the next 90 minutes or so, fishing with jerk baits, spinnerbaits and jigs, resulted in nada. So Horn switched gears again, picking up a crappie rod.
“I caught a crappie here the other day on a jerk bait, so I switched to a jig and caught a few more,” he said. “Let’s see if they’re here.”
They were, but it took us a while to dial them in.
We were fishing a gentle slope that came out from the bank to about 7 feet of water, then dropped right into the river channel. We were fishing with a small plastic straight-tailed grub, about 4 feet under a bobber. We caught a couple, then I broke off flipping a nice crappie into the boat. When I retied, I set my bobber about 2.5 feet up from the jig. It was the ticket; I started getting bit on every cast.
That’s the trick to fishing pre-spawn crappie; they might be anywhere in the water column and, although you want to put that jig near their faces, you want to fish above them. Crappie are much more likely to come up for a bait than go down for one.
We stayed on the crappie for about 90 minutes or so, tossing them into the live well — even though neither of us planned to keep any that day — just to keep them from spooking the school. When had enough (and decided to go back to bass fishing) we had 27 of them, up to about 14 inches, big, beautiful crappie in the well.
I asked Horn, who is about as good an all-around angler as I know, why those fish were there.
“It’s an eddy area with some fallen trees in it with some weeds up shallow and it drops off to 15 or 17 feet into the main channel,” he said. “They’ve got everything they need within a couple hundred yards and they’re not far from where they’ll be spawning.”
The straight-tailed grubs were new to me. Horn typically fishes with tiny tubes. He told me he tried them just as a lark.
“I don’t think they’ve been out very long,” he said. “They’re fairly new to me, anyway. I like the profile — it’s very shad-like or minnow-like and it has some motion but it’s not too overpowering — not like a twister tail. When it’s real cold, even the tube tail is too much for them; it’s too much action. This thing has just enough motion but not too much. This time of year a stationary bait that just moves a little bit is good.”
That’s why he likes a jerk bait. You can jerk it and stall it for several seconds and that’s generally when the fish bite.
Horn has always liked fishing rivers, in part, he says, because they aren’t fished as hard as lakes. (For the record, we were the only boat on the water.)
“Fishing a river is visual,” he said. “I can see where I need to throw and I do and once you find what the fish are holding on you can find those same things elsewhere. We’ve got 11 miles of river here and when you find that pattern, you can find a lot of places where you can fish the same pattern. You can’t always do that on a small lake. On a lake, if you find them on, say, points, there may not be more than two points on the whole lake. On the river you can actually repeat patterns.”
We were using 4-pound test fluorocarbon line, which is as heavy as Horn goes when panfishing.
“It translates those light bites to you better than mono and I’ve always thrown 4-pound under a bobber,” he said. “If I’m fishing in a lake without a bobber, I’ll go down to 2-pound, but when I put a bobber on, I want a little bit heavier line or you’re going to be breaking more of them off.”
We went back to bass fishing for a couple of hours, but we never caught another fish.
“I always have a crappie rod in the boat, especially this time of year,” Horn said. “It’s a good thing, too; had we relied on the big fish, we might not have caught much.”
Indeed. Crappie saved the day.
