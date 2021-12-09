LINWOOD — It was cold when we started, less than 20 degrees. Len Harrington had to break ice to get his 19 1/2-foot Starcraft into the water at Saginaw Bay. We cruised out to 20 feet of water at a leisurely pace (something I was pretty pleased about) and set lines, running mostly Flicker Minnows and Bandits at staggered depths, six rods with mono and planer boards and a pair of rods with a couple of colors of lead-core line out off of the corners.
And it was slow to start, despite pretty good marks on the depth sounder. We fished for more than an hour before we had our first strike — it was a very nice walleye, 5-pound class I’d guess — but when an additional 30 minutes of trolling failed to produce another fish, Harrington said it was time to make a change. We picked up and ran back inward, to about 17 feet of water, and started over.
It was my first time fishing with Harrington, who had invited my sometimes Saginaw Bay angling partner Bill Horton, who invited me. We were one of only a few fishing boats braving the elements — there was a slightly more than desirable chop on the surface (though there was a handful of layout duck hunters out there) — so it wasn’t pleasure-cruising weather.
It took about 45 minutes before we connected again, and, once again it was a very nice walleye. By the time we got back out to 20 feet of water, it was time to turn around and start over.
The slow bite gave us a plenty of time to discuss our approach.
Although we were working baits through much of the water column — and marking fish from near bottom to midway up, we decided to run some lines closer to the surface as, No. 1., walleyes that are high in the water column are typically willing to bite, and No. 2., it’s easier to mark deeper fish than higher on the depth finder. And almost immediately, we caught another ‘eye and hooked but failed to land another.
So we were getting somewhere, but it was slow. Three hours into it we had gone three for four and we only had about another hour to fish as Horton had a date with a deer blind that afternoon.
So we went back to 17 feet of water, ran a couple of the lines higher in the water column, and hit five fish, though three of them got off. I was on the rod for one of them and I over-pressured the fish. My bad.
But Harrington had a couple of explanations for what was going on and they made sense to me.
“This season is probably the most unique I’ve ever seen,” said Harrington, 51, who is in his third season as a charter boat skipper but is a lifelong Saginaw Bay angler. “The majority of the situations where we’ve boxed out (i.e. caught a limit of walleyes) has come between 10 and 2 in the middle of the day. We all know walleyes are light sensitive and that first hour and last hour is often when you get them, but this year, mid-day’s been very good. In fact, there were days when I had trips that I told the guys we didn’t need to get started until up in the morning as the fish were coming mid-day.”
“It really is a day-to-day thing.”
As for our relatively poor hook-up-to-catch ratio, well, it happens.
“This time of year when the water temperature’s getting down there, the fish are getting a little more lethargic and doing what we call nipping — they’re nipping at the bait instead of really taking it,” Harrington said. “You’ll notice we’re catching them on that tail hook, rarely on the middle or front hook.”
Harrington said the weather has been more typical this year than in recent years — it’s gotten colder, more quickly — and the fish are proving it.
Harrington calls his guide service “RJ’s Compass,” after his father (Robert James).
“It was always a running joke between my dad and myself that we should open a guide service,” said Harrington. “After I lost my father, my wife convinced me that if I was going to be fishing all the time anyway, maybe I should start a guide service.”
The business took off much more quickly than he expected, Harrington said, but that shouldn’t be surprising because the walleye fishing on Saginaw Bay has been world-class the last few years.
It’s always produced good numbers of fish, but in the last couple for years their size seems to be getting better, too.
That was part of the Department of Natural Resources’ thinking when it increased the creel limit (from five to eight) and dropped the length limit (from 15 inches to 13) — to increase the amount of forage available to individual fish and help improve their growth rate.
Now Harrington has expanded his business to include Lake St. Clair — where he offers a combination muskie/walleye charter — and to make the occasional jaunt down to Lake Erie, where the good fishing seems to last a couple of weeks later into the year. He intends to fish until ice up.
Time is running short now. It won’t be too much longer when we’re walleye fishing by boring a hole in the ice.
But if you’re tough enough to hang with it until the end, you can reach Harrington at 989-280-0719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.