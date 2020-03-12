BALDWIN — It had been cold — not quite single digits, but well below freezing — the previous night, during one of those Arctic blasts that were so rare this winter, so there was no need to get on the water at the crack of dawn, explained Casey Hefferan.
It was around 10 a.m. when we finally launched at the upper end of the flies-only water of the Pere Marquette River.
Hefferan, one of the top guides at Pere Marquette Lodge, rowed downstream until he started seeing some fish and we started fishing, mostly in the deeper runs. We were chuckin’ and duckin’ with egg patterns, which are Hefferan’s go-to flies when the water is really cold.
“They could bite anything, but when its real cold, steelhead bite egg flies,” he said. “They seem to almost always bite eggs.”
It was tough fishing; after almost every cast, certainly after every couple, I had to break the ice from the rod’s line guides. We had plenty of time to talk.
“I tie my own egg flies — all of them,” said Hefferan, 27, who has been in the fly-fishing business his entire working life. “There are a handful of classic colors that work: oranges, yellows, pinks and greens. I like a little bit larger flies in the cold water. They’re really effective and they’re easy to tie. I’m really pro egg patterns these days.
“They usually take nymphs in warmer weather when the bugs are moving around,” he continued. “They’ll eat nymphs at any time and there days when nymphs work better than egg flies, but overall, egg flies are pretty consistent. Fish like to eat eggs.”
A lifelong angler, Hefferan said he got bit by the fly-fishing bug when he was still in single digits. His mom showed him how to fly cast.
“When I was 12 or 13 I took an interest in tying flies,” he said. “I got pretty good at it and the following spring went down to the river and caught more trout than I ever had before. It wasn’t long after I got started that I got in with the fly shop. Frank (Willetts, proprietor of Pere Marquette Lodge) bought a dozen special-order streamers from me when I was 13. That was a pretty cool moment in my life.”
By 15 he was working in the fly shop, his first real job. As soon as he finished high school, at 18, he bought a boat and started guiding for the lodge.
In the early afternoon, I felt something take my fly from a deep run adjacent to a large log pile. I set the hook; the fish thankfully, charged upstream. All I had to do was keep it from running into the log pile. I gradually brought it upside the drift boat and Hefferan slid the net under her. It was a nice, chrome hen, 5 or 6 pounds. Hefferan held her up for a photo, then slid her back into the river.
“The colder it is, the tougher it is,” he said, “but what you get is a trade-off. There are fewer people out here, so they’re not crowding you. They might not bite as well as they do when it’s warm and spring is approaching, but they will bite. You can have really good days when it’s cold — if you can keep warm.”
My next drift resulted in another hook up, this one a much bigger fish. It ran downstream at first, then charged back upstream like a runaway train, right at the log jam. Hefferan advised me to try to stop it. I leaned into the fish. The fly popped out. Sigh.
Whether those were the only two fish in the run, or whether the commotion spooked the remaining finsters, we’ll never know. But I didn’t hook another fish in that hole, nor any of the others we fished. We spent the rest of the day with the chuck-and-duck rig.
“If it’s below freezing, I like the chuck and duck,” Hefferan said. “It’s more effective than an indicator rig or swinging a streamer when it’s freezing.”
Although he guides year-round on the PM — which offers outstanding trout and salmon fishing, too — Hefferan is prejudiced toward steelhead.
“If you had to pick one fish to fish for, it’d be steelhead,” he said. “They’re here from September through May. They’re big and they’re fun.
“And really they’re here 12 months of the year; the end of June and July is when the Skamania run. The earliest I’ve ever seen a push of Skamania (summer-run steelhead) is June 18th, but they’re usually here by June 25th. I remember one day I was out fishing drakes and I saw nine dime-bright steelhead swim by and I had just put the steelhead away for the season. I didn’t have a steelhead rod with me.
“That was good lesson learned — you really can catch steelhead year-round on the PM.”
I talked to Hefferan the other day; he said he fished just enough over the winter to “to keep the open sign on,” but the recent warm spell brought the anglers back out and fishing has been good.
“March started out strong,” he said. “I’d say from now until the end of April the fishing should be pretty good.”
He was philosophical about my one-for-two day.
“Hooking a handful is better, of course, but any day you can catch one you’re successful as there are days you don’t catch one. If you catch one you should be pretty happy about it.”
You can book Hefferan through Pere Marquette River Lodge at 231-745-3972.
