SENEY – The deep trough in the middle of the stream, bordered on one side by a brush pile, looked to me like an ideal place for a trout. I flipped a small jig (spiced up with a red worm) into the water, let the current sweep it downstream for a moment, felt the take, set the hook, and hauled in a creek chub.
While I was unhooking it, my partner, Mark Martin, flipped into the same spot and set the hook on an 11-inch brook trout.
Some guys have all the luck, eh?
We were on the Driggs River on the first of a three-day brook trout expedition, guests of Dave Hand, a retired Michigan Tech professor. Hand, with a couple of his buddies he’s been fishing with since they were in college, was taking his third brook trout vacation in as many years. It was something they stated doing to replace their annual salmon safaris as that fishery has become less dependable.
Hand, 67, has been brook trout fishing ever since he was a young man; he started as a National Guardsman when he was stationed at Camp Grayling. He’d mapped out some stretches of Upper Peninsula rivers that were accessible to float tubes but little else, invited Martin to join him, and Martin invited me.
“Belly boats are the way to go in tight streams,” Hand said. “I started about 10 years ago where deep water and tag alders just made it hard to fish. If I didn’t have a belly boat I probably wouldn’t fish brook trout any more. I’m aging. It’s getting too tough.”
Not that this was any picnic. There were enough deadfalls and log jams that it was still plenty of work getting downstream. But we were catching some fish and there was no indication – such as litter or foot trails along the bank – that anyone had been here recently.
Martin and I caught nine brookies – all keepers — between us on our first float, which took about five hours. They were mostly eight-inch fish; only a couple measured double digits. But that’s brook trout fishing; also known colloquially as “specks,” brook trout are a small, short-lived species that many anglers ignore. But they are gorgeous and generally game (though spooky) and they are often found well off the beaten path.
Day two was a disaster. The stretch Martin and I fished was even more log-jammed and deadfallen. We rarely had a 50-yard float — or semi-float, often the water was so shallow we had to get out of the tubes and drag them behind us — before we had to get out. And when we did, the banks were muddy, sending a plume of dirty water downstream that messed up the fishing until we had to get out again. We caught five, four keepers.
So we decided to change streams and went to fish the Fox River where we were camping. We stayed at a state forest campground — you get a picnic table, a fire ring, and the use of pit toilets that might or not have toilet paper in them — which was just fine, but the area is also more heavily fished. So we traveled well upstream.
It was as different from the Driggs as heavy metal is to opera. The water was colder, deeper, and appeared to have about 10 times the fish. I switched from a jig to a spinner (still dressed with a worm) on Hand’s advice and my catch picked up. Hand said adding the worm made a lot of difference on how many fish you actually hook on a spinner.
“You have to have the worm on the spinner or you won’t catch as many,” he said. “I try to wrap the worm tightly around the treble. Sometimes when you leave a tail trailing, the trout will pull the worm off. Brook trout are sneaky devils.
“The spinner attracts them and the worms are bait,” Hand continued. “Whether they see it or smell it I don’t know, but brookies like worms. I think it’s just what they eat.”
Hand prefers Panther Martin spinners — the shaft runs through the blade instead of rotating around it on a clevis — because they spin at less of an angle and are better for fishing downstream, he said. He also prefers a length of nightcrawler (say a quarter to a third) to a red worm because “they’re tougher and they last a little longer.”
I used some of both and both produced. Martin and I had our limit (five each) in the creel within an hour after we started, so we continued to catch and release them as we had a long way to go to get to our take out. We caught about 30 overall, the best a little bit longer than a foot, and almost all of them were keepers (i.e. 7 inches or more). Hand and his buds, who fished the next stretch upstream — getting out where Martin and I put in — caught plenty of fish, too. But that was to be expected; the Fox River is one of the best brook trout streams in the state.
But the specks — which are delicious; we had them for breakfast, fried in bacon grease — were almost just icing on the cake.
“They’re fun to catch and good to eat,” Hand said. “But the scenery is so beautiful, even if you don’t catch fish, it’s still fun.”
And that’s a point, I fear, anglers often miss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.