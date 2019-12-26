BERRIEN SPRINGS — We were fishing along a stretch of St. Joseph River where the depth dropped to 20 feet within spitting distance of the bank, a huge outside bend that looked pretty fishy to me.
“This looks familiar,” I said to my partner, Jim Horn.
“It should,” he said. “This is where you caught all those cohos.”
Ah, yes. It was a remarkably similar day: unseasonably warm and two days before Christmas. About 20 years ago — I know it was at least 15 because I was still shooting film back then — Horn and I were doing about the same thing, looking for walleyes, soaking jigs tipped with plastic tails and minnows in the deep water, when I caught something that didn’t act like a walleye. Turned out it was coho salmon. And over the next 20 minutes I caught four more. Horn didn’t get bit. Kind of remarkable, really.
Earlier in the morning, I thought we were going to have a somewhat similar experience. The first fish we caught was a nice smallmouth bass that had inhaled Horn’s jig and curly tail. But that was the only bass we caught. On our next stop, Horn found the walleyes, a bunch of them, mostly undersized, on a jigging spoon. He caught 10 of them. I never got bit.
Go figure, eh?
At any rate, I was casting a jig with a cotton candy-colored curly tail when I felt that tell-tale thump. When I set the hook, the rod took a big bend. I immediately told Horn I was going to need some help landing this one.
When I brought it to the surface, Horn leaned out and grabbed it. It was an ‘eye and a dandy to boot. I guessed it at around 8 pounds. Horn dug out a hand-held scale. It was right at 7 pounds. I’ll take it.
Open-water fishing is about done for the year on lakes, where the shallows and harbors are pretty much all iced in now. But there’s still open water on many rivers and Horn is a master at fishing them for walleyes. I picked his brain.
“This is my favorite time to fish for them,” he said. “Cold weather time.
“I generally like to get out of the current, but not entirely,” he continued. “I look for eddies or current breaks. A lot of times they’ll be in the deep holes where it starts to tail out — the active ones are in the tail outs. They’re sitting on the bottom and the current’s bringing them food.”
Horn, 59, has been fishing for walleyes on the St. Joe for 35 years. The biggest change he’s made in his approach over that time is he quit using minnows.
“I kind of got away from it on one of those dead-of-winter days when it was super cold,” he said. “I saw my minnow fly off on the cast and my hands were frozen so I put them in my pockets for a moment and I saw my rod tip jump. I caught that walleye and three more in short order. It gave me confidence that they would bite the bait without a minnow on it.
“And it also taught me to slow down. I always used to power fish. I was fishing too fast.”
Horn might have abandoned bait, but he believes in using scent when walleye fishing. We were adding a Berkley PowerBait Crappie Nibble to the jig hook.
“I’ve had a lot more success adding some scent,” he said. “I’ve gotten a lot more bites. Whether that’s just coincidence or not, I don’t know, but it adds to your confidence and, if you have confidence in your bait, you’re going to fish it a lot more intently and you’re going to pick up those subtle little bites you might otherwise miss. And that scent may help them hang on to it a little longer.”
Horn makes his own attractant these days, mixing Fish Formula with Vaseline because it stays on the bait well. And that, he suggested, may be why he was catching walleyes on the spoon when I wasn’t; he was using a spoon that he already had on his rod, one he’d used the day before that he’d greased up.
“I could still feel the Vaseline on it,” he said. “You took one out of the box. Maybe that was the difference.”
Horn said he’s started using his scent concoction on jerk baits when he’s fishing those for walleyes.
“Jerk baits are famous for producing followers without drawing bites,” he said. “Since I’ve been using scents I see a lot less of that.”
Scent products may not be magic, but they certainly don’t hurt. They are especially useful when you’re fishing slowly and that’s how Horn fishes for winter walleye. He likes blade baits and Jigging Rapalas, too, in cold water, but we didn’t get to fish them because the river was crowded – apparently the steelhead have really been biting – and there was a boat sitting on nearly every spot Horn wanted to fish that wasn’t choked with deadfalls.
“If I’m in an area where I know I’m not going to get hung up, I’m going to that Jigging Rap,” he said. “I think it triggers them more than anything else. I’ve had days when we’ve caught 40 or 50 on a Jigging Rap. If you’ve got deep water, low current and no wood, I’m using that Jigging Rap, but it’s so erratic that if there’s any wood around, you’re going to hang them up.”
