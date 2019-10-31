WINDSOR, Ontario — I hadn’t talked to my buddy, veteran Lake St. Clair fishing guide Jon Bondy, in a while, but he sent me an email, said he’d just had a cancellation, and if I wanted, we could fish the next morning, and I should meet him at 7 a.m. at the marina on the Detroit River, about a quarter mile downstream from the lake.
So I bit.
I had no idea what Bondy — who fishes for walleyes, muskies and bass — had on his mind and when I asked he said, “We’re going for the trifecta.
“We’re going to fish for walleyes for a couple of hours, run about five or six miles up the lake where I’ve got some bass going off a point for a couple of hours, and then we’ll finish it off the last hour or so jigging for muskies,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll hit all three.”
Might as well dream big, eh?
Bondy motored his Champion bass boat out of the river, maybe a mile up the lake, and we started fishing, jigging with 5/8th ounce jigs and plastic tails (Bondy Minnows) in 25 to 40 feet of water. I had my own trifecta within 30 minutes, but none of them were what we were looking for.
On our first drift, I smacked a channel catfish, maybe six pounds. On our next, I caught a white bass that was Master Angler size. And on our third I caught a giant (I’d guess 10 pounds plus) drum.
Meanwhile, Bondy had missed a couple of bites and snatched a small smallmouth.
Then I hooked into something that refused to budge. It moved slowly up the lake, taking drag steadily. It felt like I’d snagged a submarine.
“A muskie?” Bondy asked.
“It’s not running like a muskie,” I said.
“Probably a sturgeon,” Bondy said.
I held on for about five minutes and never gained any line. Finally I tightened down the drag and it popped free. When I reeled in, the line to the stinger hook had broken.
Our fishing went on that way for a bit; we caught fish steadily, but we were on the water for almost two hours before Bondy landed a nice walleye. An hour later we had three in the live well and had released a dink.
So we shifted gears, moved downstream, and jigged for muskies for an hour, came up empty, and went back to the lake. By that time, the wind had built to the point that the near-shore waters were brown. Bondy said there wasn’t a lot of point in making a lengthy, undoubtedly wet run to what may be unfishable water.
I was disappointed as the bass fishing has been good on St. Clair this summer (as it virtually always is) and has really been heating up lately.
“I caught one close to six (pounds) yesterday,” Bondy said. “We’ve been catching them a couple hundred yards off shore in three or four feet of water.”
So we stayed with the walleyes, which, was something of a chore as the boat was really rockin’. We caught a few more – six more to be exact, though only half of them made the live well. But the non-target species kept on biting. We caught a load of big bruising sheepshead – a couple of which I guessed at 15 pounds and a handful of channel cats – four of which I guessed at 10 pounds or better.
“The catfish really stack up in here thick in the fall,” Bondy said. “There’s a guy I see up here all the time who fishes for them. He anchors and sometimes he’s got two or three rods going at a time. He catches a ton of them. And he keeps them all. I wouldn’t recommend it.”
Indeed, there are consumption advisories on big catfish, practically everywhere, but certainly on Lake St. Clair. I wouldn’t even bury them in the garden – the contaminant load would probably show up in the tomatoes – but it might be fun to just fish for them for a day.
“They must really be in here because we don’t usually catch that many on a jig.” Bondy said. “Guys dragging crawler harnesses catch a lot of them.”
I offered that we’d probably thrown back a hundred pounds of pisces.
“Easily,” Bondy said.
But the walleyes weren’t biting that well – we missed way more bites than a couple of experienced angers should — and other fishermen in the area were experiencing the same.
We talked to one boat with two guys who had two; they said they’d caught 22 the day before. Another boat said they’d caught nine “and lots of sheepshead.”
We quit early as fighting the waves was fatiguing. Bondy decided it wasn’t worth getting beat up to run to where he’d been catching the muskies.
“Muskie fishing has been good this summer — I’ve been hitting three or four a day on average,” said Bondy, who casts and jigs for them. “A couple of days ago we caught six. Then the day after we hit three but only landed one. But the shad are coming in toward the bank right now, which is what they do in the fall, and they’ll be there until the end of the season.”
Bondy will fish until the launch ramps are too icy to launch. You can reach him at 226-346-1746. Unless the wind gets up, both bass and muskie fishing should be lights out until it’s too tough to fish.
