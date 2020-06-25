GRASS LAKE — Chris Freiburger is conflicted.
As a fisheries biologist, he believes that lakes should be managed to maximize the native species in them. But as an angler, he’s got nothing but praise for redear sunfish, a species that is native to the south of us, but one that has been widely transplanted to the lakes of southern Michigan, mostly in the lowest two or three tiers of counties (but some to the north of that, too).
“They’re bluegills on steroids,” says Freiburger, a former Department of Natural Resources biologist who now works for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. “They wear husky tough-skin jeans.”
A Hoosier by birth, Freiburger caught redears — also known colloquially as shellcrackers or chinquapins — growing up, mostly incidentally when fishing for bluegills.
“We sought them out because you could catch bigger fish,” he said. “We didn’t try to fish them any differently – we were just fishing for bluegills. In the winter we didn’t catch them very much, but in the summer, I would definitely look at those lakes where I could focus on catching redears.”
That’s what we were doing on a small lake here. It doesn’t have a launch ramp, but you can access it through a county park — we carried a small aluminum boat about 100 yards and had to go back for the battery, trolling motor, etc., but we started catching fish almost immediately in eight or nine feet of water, fishing with red worms with a split shot pinch on the line about a foot up from a No. 6 hook.
And what fish these were; the bluegills were running seven to nine inches (though we had to keep an occasional smaller one that took the hook too deeply to release successfully). But the redears? They were running eight to 10+ inches, fat, thick, tall panfish. And that’s what the fisheries biologists saw in them that caused them to stock them in Michigan; redears are usually an inch or two longer (and huskier) than same-age ‘gills.
“They have different feeding habits,” Freiburger explained. “They’re feeding on snails. (Hence, the nickname shellcrackers). “Not that bluegills don’t, but they do feed off the bottom more than bluegills.
“What’s intriguing to me is sometimes you see them spawning together in the same area and sometimes they’re a few days later,” he continued. “And sometimes you find redears out a little deeper — instead of being in two feet of water spawning like bluegills, they’d be out deeper in four, five, six feet, so they’re harder to see. Seems like a lot of times the bluegills are on the big flats and the redears are out right at the break.”
Another difference, Freiburger said, is that the redears don’t seem to gang up quite as much as the ‘gills.
“Bluegills you’ll sometime see 30 or 40 beds,” he said. “Redears, a lot of time there doesn’t seem to be as big a slug of them. You’ll see a dozen beds or so.
“So at times they overlap and at other times, they’re discreetly different.”
These fish didn’t appear to be on the beds yet, but they were grouped up, apparently staging to move up and do their thing. But we were catching them, both ‘gills and ‘ears, from the same areas and that’s not surprising as they will interbreed. The hybrids — I call ‘em purple gillears — are fast growing and vigorous, as hybrids typically are.
The two species do not appear to compete much as they use different portions of the water column, but redears do seem to compete with pumpkinseeds (the fish that most anglers tend to call “sunfish” in this part of the world). Pumpkinseed populations tend to be depressed in the lakes where redears have become established, which is what gives Freiburger a touch of heartburn, as he thinks pumpkinseeds are pretty cool fish, too.
Redears do not appear to be as willing as bluegills to take artificial lures; when I lived in the South and usually fished for bream — the colloquial for sunfishes of various species — with artificial baits, it was unusual to catch many shellcrackers on Beetle Spins, which were my go-tos. Same goes for flies; redears rarely took popping bugs or dry flies, but if you fish them on the bottom, you can sometimes get ‘em to go.
“I’ve done very well on bead-head nymphs,” Freiburger said. “They’ll scarf them up more readily than poppers or spiders. They’re snootier — sometimes they just aren’t going to bite, like bluegills, which usually do. But if it gets tough, they’ll more readily bite a worm on the bottom than anything else.
“I want the bait on the bottom, not that you can’t catch them higher in the water column at times, but a lot times when I’m fishing with a worm on the bottom and catching them, if I put on a bobber I don’t get bites.”
We stayed on the fish for about two hours (we’d gotten started in early evening) and caught more of them than either of us wanted to clean, when Freiburger suggested we explore the lake a little. I switched to a grub and fished for bass and caught a handful (none worth talking about) and Freiburger stayed with the worm and continued to catch bluegills, but not in the numbers — or of the size — that we’d caught earlier.
But we were satisfied and off the water well before dark. A fine ending to a fine evening of fishing.
