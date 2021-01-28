WILLIAMSBURG — We hadn’t been on the ice fishing for more than 10 minutes or so when Chuck Emmert filled a bucket with water and began dropping the perch we were catching into it.
“Anyone who’s fished Skegemog very often knows they’re going to catch a lot of small ones,” Emmert said. “There’s no use in just continuing to drop them back down the hole. They’ll just bite again.”
After we had a bucket full (maybe 50) of mini perch, Emmert walked 100 yards off or so, drilled a hole in the ice, and poured them back into the lake. By that time he had three on the ice. I admired his moxie, but I figured those fish were no more than a tail swish or two away from being right back under us, anyway.
Emmert had three on the ice when he dumped the bucket for the first time. I caught about 15 before I hauled in an 8-incher, which is what we were looking for. Then I caught another dozen or so before I got my second keeper. This was going to take some time.
Emmert and I have been fishing together for about a decade, almost always for brook trout, which is his specialty. A recently retired pastor from Elsie (Clinton County), Emmert is moving out of state soon and when I suggested we get together for a day before he left, he nominated Skegemog. He owns a cabin not far from the lake and had been on it one time this ice season, but he warned me he and a buddy had gone through about 200 to get 34 keepers that day, so I knew we’d be sorting.
It was non-stop with most of the fish measuring 6 inches or less. We were catching them on small jigs with bait — wigglers, wax worms or spikes — so I shifted gears to see if I could pre-sort by using a bigger bait, I tried a beaded spoons and a jigging Rapala for an hour or so to no avail (no bites) so I guessed I had to go back to what was working and just sort.
A fellow came by on a snowmobile and Emmert flagged him down and asked how he did. He showed us a 51-inch muskie he’d speared, his third in four years of spearing.
Skegemog, a small lake (around 2,700 acres) in the chain that includes the much bigger Bellaire, Torch and Elk lakes, it’s a favorite with ice anglers because it’s easier to figure out compared to the bigger, deeper lakes.
“Skegemog is like a hallway,” explained Heather Hettinger, the Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist who oversees the lake. “It’s very predictable. It’s a great smallmouth lake, has muskie, and some good perch, but you also catch the occasional Atlantic salmon and steelhead and a couple of weeks ago we had a lake trout caught there. So it’s kind of a hallway between Elk and Torch; you catch some pretty weird stuff every now and then.”
Reaching a maximum depth of 24 feet, it’s out of character with the other lakes in the chain.
“It’s just a real cool lake to fish,” Hettinger said. “It gets good ice coverage; people can kind of count on catching perch, even if they have to sort through them.”
What was once just a wide spot in the river, Skegemog has been augmented with a dam, which explains the stumps and fallen timber.
“It has a handful of tributaries that come into it, so once that dam went in place, it just spread its way out,” Hettinger said. “Probably 200 years ago it was all cedar swamp.”
We spent four hours fishing on a 15-foot flat about a mile off the launch ramp, hoping that at some point a school of bigger perch would move in. (Never leave fish to find fish, right?) Finally we decided to make a move. We headed back toward the ramp and started fishing holes that others had drilled but abandoned. We decided maybe 7-inch fish were worth keeping, and our ratio of keepers-to-throwbacks improved. By darkness — we ran out of bait by then — we had 44 on the ice, mostly 7-inchers, though I’d guess we caught 300 to get there.
“They’re fish and chips are what they are,” Emmert said.
He remembers catching a cisco through the ice in 1964, when he was just a lad, but he got away from ice fishing there until recent years. But he has fished it in soft-water season, mostly for panfish, and has done well.
He remembers a day when he had five bluegills more than 11 inches, another when he and a couple of buddies caught 75 rock bass, and others when he caught big (24- to 26 inches) smallmouths while panfishing. And he has caught a few excellent perch — 13 to 14 inches — over the years, too.
But aside from bass and perch, Skegemog is probably best known for muskies. It produced a state record some years back and the current state record muskie (58 pounds, 59 inches, in 2012) came from Bellaire. There’s a 50-inch size limit on muskellunge and there are enough white suckers and ciscoes (not to mention the perch) to fatten up the ‘skies.
Emmert is keeping his cabin and plans to visit occasionally from his new home in Tennessee. I hope we’ll get together again. If not, we spent a fine day saying adieu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.