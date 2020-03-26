HIGGINS LAKE — You can fish through the ice for just about any species of finsters that exist in our lakes, but one of the funnest (and, yes, I know that’s not a word, but it just seems appropriate in this context) experiences is fishing for smelt.
An exotic species — smelt are native to the Atlantic Ocean and were stocked in Crystal Lake here in Michigan in the early 1900s as a forage species as part of a failed attempt to develop a salmon fishery and subsequently spread across the state — smelt are the most diminutive of quarry pursued by hook-and-line anglers. There are now fishable populations of smelt in a handful of lakes across the state as well as some parts of the Great Lakes. (I have fished for them in Keweenaw Bay, for instance.)
It’s a unique fishery. Anglers go out after dark, submerge lights, and fish with tiny jigs tipped with wax worms or spikes. It can be an absolute blast. But it can also be as frustrating as any other angling pastime.
That’s how it was for me this year.
I was out, a couple of weeks back — before any of us ever heard of the concept of social distancing — with Steve Sendek, a retired Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist and sometimes angling partner, who has been fishing for smelt since he settled in the northern Lower Peninsula 35 years ago.
“I remember when I started,” he said. “My oldest was a baby and we were taking him out there to the shanty in a car carrier.”
Sendek’s fished them pretty much every winter since, though there are years when the smelt just don’t seem to be there at all and he is at a loss to explain why.
“I don’t think anyone understands what causes these cycles in nature,” he said. “The grouse cycle is probably one of the best known, and nobody understands what causes it.”
Sendek theorizes it might be a situation like crappie, which are notably cyclical. Crappie are thought to exhibit dominant year-class syndrome; when an especially strong year-class appears, it predates subsequent year-classes. The dominant year-class can carry the fishery for several years, but when it is fished down, there are weak year-classes — and poor fishing — behind it.
“Maybe with smelt you get good reproduction, a good year-class, and that carries the fishery for a few years, and then they’re gone until you get another banner year of reproduction,” Sendek said.
Sendek also guessed that the cycle had to do with the cycle of zebra mussels; when there are lots of zebras, they impact the plankton enough to depress smelt populations.
Perhaps. But those theories don’t explain why we struggled to catch them as the depth finder screen was lit up like a Christmas tree.
After a couple of hours of fishing we had four smelt on the ice.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Sendek said.
Indeed, there are nights when you are not in the right place — when there are few marks on the depth finder — and fishing is tough. But generally, when you’re on them, you can catch them.
We stayed with them, catching one every half hour or so until, at 11:15 p.m., they started biting.
Sendek caught four and I caught three in a five-minute period. The depth finder said we had fish from the bottom (65 feet) to within about 10 feet of the ice (though occasionally we’d see one swimming through the hole) and the fish we were catching were near the top. This is not unusual.
But as soon as the bite started, it was finished. From 11:30 to midnight we caught one. We quit with 15 between us.
A few days later I heard from Mark Martin, that he’d been on the ice with four of his buddies a couple of days after me, and they caught — drum roll, please — one.
About 10 days earlier, I was on the ice with DNR fisheries biologist Tom Goneia and his buddy Matt Anspach. It was the same story; the Vexilar showed a solid wall of fish from the bottom to near the top. But they would not bite. I gave up at midnight having caught four smelt, at which time, Goniea had six and Anspach had three. The pair stayed until 3 a.m., and went home with around 20, Goniea told me.
Goniea was flummoxed.
“There are times every night when your screen is full of fish and they don’t bite,” he said. “That is commonplace. But to have a screen full of fish all night and never have a period of time when the bite is good, I’ve never seen it. Usually you get a period with an hour or so that they bite steadily. We never got that 45 minutes to an hour of good solid fishing.”
Goniea theorized that perhaps that cloud of fish under us was made up of almost all juveniles, fish too small to take our baits.
“Otherwise it just doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Even when you’re not catching them, you’re usual swinging and missing.”
If Goniea’s theory is correct — that we were fishing over a bunch of two- to three-inch fish — well, next winter should be light’s out. Unfortunately, it’ll be a year before we find out.
