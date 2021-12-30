CASS CITY — We were working our way to the west, into the wind, across the south half of a tall grass field — it was too large for the six of us to cover in one sweep — when Elvis, my English setter, suddenly got another idea. He started heading northeast, behind and away from us.
I whistled. He ignored me. He was on a mission.
I called for Bob Walker, who was nearest me, to join me following Elvis. I was reminded what a long-time, well-accomplished bird hunter had told me decades ago: Don’t tell your dog where to go. He knows. Follow your dog.
I lost him for a minute as he disappeared in the tall grass. Walker spotted him, maybe 100 yards away, frozen on point.
We caught up to him and stomped around in the grass. Nada. I tapped Elvis on the head and he moved up about 10 yards and pointed again. This went on for a bit. Elvis would scooch up, point, scooch up, point, until, finally, I flushed a rooster, and intercepted its flight path with a load of No. 6s. Elvis ran over, picked it up, and stood there. He doesn’t have the retrieving part down yet; he’s still a work in progress.
We started heading toward the rest of the party, who had made their way across the field, when Elvis took a hard right. Deja vu all over again. The bird finally got up about 25 yards away and Walker shot him.
“Elvis is a rock star,” Walker said.
Well, of course. He’s named after the king.
It was our third bird of the morning, but should have been the fourth. Bill Vander Zouwen, a Pheasants Forever guy, shot one in the first field we hunted in front of one of his Labs and we’d missed one that Elvis pointed. I’ll take the hit for that; I fumbled the safety. That’s the downside of December pheasant season — shooting gloves are not warm enough when the temps are below freezing and gloves that have any thermal value make you (me at least) clumsy.
But the upside? By December, most of the corn is down, so the birds are in the grass — where they’re supposed to be. And because the leaves are down, you see things — like the bird nests in the autumn olives — that you’d never know were there. One of the best things the Department of Natural Resources has ever done for sportsmen was extend pheasant season into December. It took years of lobbying by hunters to get it done, but it has paid off. If forced to choose, I would gladly give up the traditional pheasant season (Oct. 20 – Nov. 14) to hunt them in December.
Before we finished, Bill Fischer (another PF guy) killed a bird. And Elvis pointed another rooster — this one in an autumn olive thicket — that I had no chance at and nobody else could get on before it was out of range.
With seven of us in the field — our host Tom Lounsbury, who has orthopedic issues, spent the day blocking — killing four birds is above the long-term average for Michigan (.5 birds per hunter per day, a number that goes all the way back to the glory days).
There are still pheasants in Michigan, where you have the habitat. The problem is, there’s just so darn little of it. And barring significant changes in farming practices and/or government set-aside policies, that’s the way it’s going to be from here on in.
This is my last weekly column. I have been at this a long time and I need a break and there are some other things I want to do in life that do not coincide with having a weekly deadline.
I want to thank the Record-Eagle, which continued to see the value in outdoors coverage long after most newspapers had abandoned it. And I thank the readers, without whom I wouldn’t have had this gig in the first place. If you have enjoyed reading it just a fraction as much as I enjoyed doing it, then mission accomplished.
I want to thank the hundreds and hundreds of folks who have helped me out on this long, strange trip. If I started naming them it would take up the rest of the paper and I would invariably, embarrassingly, leave someone important out. Plenty of people shared their time and knowledge to help me try to help others catch a fish. My hat’s off to them.
But most of all, I want to thank Judy Putnam, my wife of more than 40 years, who gave me the space to do what it took to do this work. I can’t tell you how many times she wanted to do something when I told her I couldn’t because it was opening day of (fill in the blank) or I was going to be in South Dakota or I’d struck out my last few times afield and I had to go to have something to write about.
She put up with me crawling out of bed at 3 a.m. — often to crawl back in 24 hours later smelling of sunscreen or bug dope or sweat or all of the above — without complaining (too much).
I am a lucky man.
So that’s it. Catch a bunch, keep a few, let the rest go. And I’ll see you on the dark side of the moon.
